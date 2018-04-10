Automotive Grade Linux Continues Growth with Five New Members

"We are excited to welcome five new members to the project that will expand our growing and global community," said Dan Cauchy, Executive Director of Automotive Grade Linux, The Linux Foundation. "Our newest members are some of the leading companies in embedded technologies including audio, navigation, security and software. With their knowledge and expertise, we look forward to expanding our open platform and working together to further establish AGL as the de-facto industry standard."

AGL members and the broader open source community will come together for Automotive Linux Summit, June 20-22 in Tokyo, to learn about the latest developments, share best practices and collaborate to drive rapid innovation across the industry. Details and registration information can be found here.

New Member Quotes:

ARKAMYS

"As a leading company in audio signal processing, ARKAMYS develops innovative software and services for the automotive industry to enhance the user experience with 3D audio, voice processing, and sound rendering technologies," said Philippe Tour, CEO of ARKAMYS. "We are delighted to join AGL and contribute our expertise in providing audio solutions for the connected car."

IVIS

"IVIS is 'small but strong' in this rapidly changing automotive industry. Our mission is to contribute to the safety and happiness of consumers by providing user-friendly infotainment and navigation software," said Kimo Nam, CEO of IVIS. "We have extensive experience in developing automotive software systems and look forward to working with the community to further enhance the AGL platform."

Paragon Software

"Paragon's File System Link technology enables car owners to connect any external storage media to their infotainment systems and instantly access audio and video recordings," said Konstantin Komarov, CEO of Paragon Software. "We are happy to support the AGL initiative in addressing growing automotive storage demand for advanced IVI systems and the opportunity to integrate Paragon's Linux drivers into AGL-based infotainment systems."

SiFive

"We are excited to join the Automotive Grade Linux community as they help shape the future of the connected car, including semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles," said Jack Kang, Vice President of Product Marketing at SiFive. "As one of the leading providers of RISC-V based IP, SiFive is eager to contribute to the AGL platform and its future support for RISC-V."

Trillium Software

"We are proud to offer our customers the choice of deploying our cyber security solutions on the Automotive Grade Linux platform," said Ross Hirschi, Director of Global Engineering at Trillium Secure, Inc. "With a growing community of automotive ecosystem suppliers and developers, AGL is positioned to become one of the industry standard automotive software platforms for the connected car."

About Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

Automotive Grade Linux is a collaborative open source project that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. Leveraging the power and strength of Linux at its core, AGL is uniting automakers and technology companies to develop an open platform that offers OEMs complete control of the user experience so the industry can rapidly innovate where it counts. The AGL platform is available to all, and anyone can participate in its development. Learn more: https://www.automotivelinux.org/

Automotive Grade Linux is hosted at The Linux Foundation. Linux Foundation projects are independently funded software projects that harness the power of collaborative development to fuel innovation across industries and ecosystems.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

