Automotive HD Maps | Worldwide Market Insights and Projections to 2024

The author expects the automotive HD maps market to show significant growth during the period 2020-2024.



This research analyzes current global market scenario, latest drivers and restraints to provide current market analysis as well as expected market situation in future.



Based on end-user the market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks is recognized as one of the key driving factor for automotive HD maps market growth over the forecast period.



IoT integration powered by AI technology for automotive, and increasing vendors participation and alliances, will be some of the other factors impacting the market growth.



Maturing autonomous vehicles concept - boosting need for HD maps, rise in adoption of cloud technologies and IoT, and need for high accuracy and precision for mapping applications in autonomous vehicles will drive this market through the forecast period.



Growth will be hampered due to challenges such as high cost associated with HD mapping, technological challenges associated with autonomous driving, and lack of connectivity infrastructure in developing countries.



Based on the detailed study of the market, product offerings and their geographical presence, TomTom, HERE, Intel, NVIDIA, and were identified as some of the prominent players in this market.



The report provides:

Current market size of global automotive HD maps market, its contribution to the parent market and estimate of size of market for each year during the forecast period of 2020-2024

Market growth during the forecast period of 2020-2024

In-depth analysis of factors impacting growth of the automotive HD maps market during the next five years

Key challenges faced by the vendors in automotive HD maps market

Accurate prediction of changes in the geographical market landscape across North America , South America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA)

, , , (APAC), and and (MEA) Exact factors influencing purchase behavior of customers

Detailed competitive landscape analysis and extensive information on around 25 vendors

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market Ecosystem

2.2 Market Characteristics

2.3 Value Chain Analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market Segmentation Analysis

3.3 Market Size 2019

3.4 Market Outlook: Forecast 2019-2024



4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Threat of Rivalry

4.6 Market Condition



5 Market Segmentation



6 Customer Landscape



7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic Segmentation

7.2 Geographic Comparison

7.3 Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.4 North America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.5 APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.6 South America - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.7 MEA - Market Size and Forecast 2019-2024

7.8 Key Leading Countries

7.9 Market Opportunity



8 Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers

8.2 Market Challenges

8.3 Market Trends



9 Vendor landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape Disruption



10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

10.2 Market Positioning of Vendors



