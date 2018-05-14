Automotive Heat Shield Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Heat Shield Market: Overview

A vehicles internal combustion engine generates a large amount of heat which can damage the vehicles other components and body work.Moreover heat shields can even increase a vehicles performance by reducing the engine's temperature.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04415258



Thus automotive heat shield finds a major application in a vehicle and forms an integral part of a vehicle.In the automotive heat shields, it is essential for all companies to adhere to the safety standards and regulations set up by the governments of their respective countries.



Superior quality of products ensures long term business profitability through increased customer satisfaction. Adherence to the quality standards also creates goodwill and a positive brand image of the company.



Automotive Heat Shield Market: Regional Outlook

With increasing number of automotive sales across the globe, there is immense scope and opportunities for the automotive heat shield market.There has been significant rise in the sales growth of automotive based in Asia Pacific mainly in India and China.



In the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for automotive heat shields.India, China, and Japan have seen huge industrialization in recent times because of the availability of good natural and human resources.



Cheap source of labor, availability of raw materials, good transportation network, and investor-friendly industrial policies are some of the vital factors encouraging global companies to set up industries in these countries of the Asia Pacific region. This in turn is expected to encourage the rise in application of automotive heat shield market in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific.



The automotive heat shield market in Rest of the World (RoW) is expected to gain momentum in the next few years.Positive growth in the economies of developing countries coupled with increasing purchasing power of the people are the key factors expected to drive the sales volume of automobiles, thus fueling the growth of automotive heat shields in the emerging markets further.



Moreover, a small percentage of hybrid and electric vehicles are already available in the market.The percentage is expected to grow in the coming years because of their eco-friendly use and efficiency.



Therefore, with the rise in the number of hybrid and electric vehicles in the automobile market, the application and market for automotive heat shield is set to flourish in the coming years.Electric vehicles can operate efficiently without overheating as compared to hybrid vehicles.



However, electric vehicles can run only for a limited distance. Therefore, the penetration of heat shields is much less in electric vehicles than the hybrid ones.



Automotive Heat Shield Market: Scope of the Study

This market research study analyzes the global automotive heat shield market and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) 2017 to 2024.It emphasizes on the drivers and restraints responsible for the growth of the industry and examines their impact during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.



Moreover, it recognizes the important opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming years.



Automotive Heat Shield Market: Key Players

The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants.Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.



Leading market players profiled in this report are Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation (U.S.), Autoneum Holding AG (Switzerland), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), Lydall Inc. (U.S.), UGN Inc (U.S.), Happich GmbH (Germany), Elringklinger AG (Germany) and Progress-WerkOberkirch AG (Germany).



Key Segments of the Global Automotive Heat Shield Market



By Product

Exhaust and Header Wrap

Thermal and Heat Shield Sleeving

Turbo Heat Shields

Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation

Heat Shield and Thermal Barriers

Spark Plug Boot Heat Shields

Others



By Type

Rigid Heat Shield

Flexible Heat Shield

Textile Heat Shield



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04415258



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-heat-shield-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300647673.html