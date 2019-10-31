Automotive Market in Russia, 2018/19: Data on Production, Sales and Parc
Oct 31, 2019, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Market in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is the seventeenth edition of the annual reference book Automotive market in Russia, covering results of 2018. It contains statistics and analytics on production, sales and vehicle parc in our country.
In 2018 commercial vehicle market (light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses) in Russia came up to 207,000 vehicles, that is 3% more than a year ago.
As for sales of new passenger cars in Russia, their volume has increased by 13.3% up to 1.7 million units. The sales growth of passenger cars caused production growth and impact on the general data of the Russian automotive industry. There were 1.77 million units of vehicles produced in the Russian Federation in 2018, which is 13.9% more than in the previous year.
According to the analysis of the key macroeconomic indexes, we can state that the Russian economy continued its steady recovery in 2018. The recovery processes in the economy created favourable conditions for the development of the passenger car market.
In this year expects a slowdown in the Russian economic development due to some internal and external factors such as an increase in VAT and excise taxes, low level of world oil prices, prolongation of economic sanctions, etc. So, there is a high possibility that the economic slowdown will affect the automotive market negatively so we should not expect market growth in 2019.
As before, the research specialists tried to offer you the most complete and qualitative Information. Besides the main segments of the automotive parc in Russia (passenger cars, LCV, trucks and buses) the report also contains data by production years in the brand structure as well. In 2018, automotive parc in Russia increased by 2.4% or 1.2 million vehicles up to 51.8 million vehicles.
The lion's share (84%) of the parc is generated by passenger cars (43.5 million vehicles). During the year their number increased by 2.7%. Light commercial vehicles form 7.9% of the total parc or 4.1 million vehicles. Last year LCV parc increased by almost 1.4%. Trucks generate 7.3% of the parc. There are 3.8 million trucks, during the year their number grew by 0.7%. The remaining part of the parc (less than 1%) belongs to buses, that is about 405,700 vehicles in terms of numbers.
Key Topics Covered
Section I Production
- Automotive Production In Russia
- Dynamics Of Passenger Car Production
- Structure Of Passenger Car Production
- Dynamics Of Truck Production
- Structure Of Truck Production
- Dynamics Of Bus Production
- Structure Of Bus Production
- Export Of Passenger Cars And Trucks
- Results Of Foreign Vehicle Assembly In Russia
- Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia
- Other Enterprises
- Prospective Enterprises
Section II Sales
Passenger Cars
- Brand Structure Of The Russian Market
- Model Structure Of The Russian Market
- Dynamics Of Passenger Car Sales
- Price Parameters Of The Market
- Market Capacity
- Proceeds From Car Sales By Brands
- Price Segmentation Of The Market
- Market Leaders By Classes
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Structure Of Foreign Vehicle Sales
- Dynamics Of Passenger Car Import
- Structure Of Passenger Car Import
- Dynamics And Capacity Of Car Lending Market
- Dynamics Of Dealer Network Development
- Changes In Dealer Networks Of Manufacturers
- Geography Of Dealer Networks
- Forecast Of Passenger Car Market Development In Russia
- Characteristics Of Brands Of Cars Present On The Russian Market
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
- New Lcv Market In Russia
- Regional Structure Of Lcv Market
- LCV Import To Russia
- Forecast Of Lcv Market Development In Russia
Trucks (MCV & HCV)
- Truck Import To Russia
- Medium-Capacity Trucks (Mcv)
- New Mcv Market In Russia
- Regional Structure Of New Mcv Market
- Forecast Of Mcv Market Development In Russia
- Large-Capacity Trucks (Hcv)
- New Hcv Market In Russia
- Regional Structure Of New Hcv Market
- Forecast Of Hcv Market Development In Russia
Buses
- New Bus Market In Russia
- Regional Structure Of New Bus Market
- Bus Import To Russia
- Forecast Of Bus Market Development In Russia
- Profiles Of Main Commercial Vehicle Market Players In Russia
Section III Parc
- Structure Of Vehicles Parc
- Parc Of Passenger Cars
- Rating For Models Of Passenger Cars
- Parc Of Passenger Cars
- Parc Of Light Commercial Vehicles
- Rating For Models Of Light Commercial Vehicles
- Parc Of Light Commercial Vehicles
- Parc Of Trucks
- Rating For Models Of Trucks
- Parc Of Buses
- Rating For Models Of Buses
Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia
- Avtovaz, Togliatti
- Avtotor, Kaliningrad
- Volgabus, Volzhskiy
- Volvo Vostok, Kaluga
- Gaz, Nizhny Novgorod
- Daimler Kamaz Rus, Naberezhnye Chelny
- Derways, Cherkessk
- Gm-Avtovaz, Togliatti
- Iveco-Amt, Miass
- Isuzu Rus, Ulyanovsk
- Kamaz, Naberezhnye Chelny
- Lada Izhevsk (Izhauto), Izhevsk
- Luidor, Nizhny Novgorod
- Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, Vladivostok
- Man Truck And Bus Rus, St. Petersburg
- Nefaz, Neftekamsk
- Nissan Manufacturing Rus, St. Petersburg
- Vis-Avto, Togliatti
- Psma Rus, Kaluga
- Renault Russia, Moscow
- Russian Buses (Paz, Kavz, Liaz)
- Scania-Peter, St. Petersburg
- St Nizhegorodets, Nizhny Novgorod
- Toyota Motor, St. Petersburg
- Uaz, Ulyanovsk
- Ural, Miass
- Volkswagen Group Rus, Kaluga
- Ford Sollers, Vsevolozhsk, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny
- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus, St.Petersburg
Other Enterprises
- Avtodom, Ulyanovsk
- Baz, Bryansk
- General Motors Auto, St. Petersburg
- Komatsu Manufacturing Rus, Yaroslavl
- Lada Sport, Togliatti
- Lipetsk Mechanical Plant, Lipetsk
- Industrial Technologies, Nyzhny Novgorod
- Stavropol-Avto, Mikhaylovsk
- Super-Avto, Togliatti
- Chechenavto, Argun
Prospective Enterprises
- Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Rus, Moscow Region
- Haval Motor Rus, Tula Region
- Hino Motors Ltd, Khimki
Companies Mentioned
- Avtodom
- Avtotor
- Avtovaz
- Baz
- Chechenavto
- Daimler Kamaz Rus
- Derways
- Ford Sollers
- Gaz
- General Motors Auto
- GM-Avtovaz
- Haval
- Hino Motors Ltd
- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus
- Industrial Technologies
- Isuzu Rus
- Iveco-Amt
- Kamaz
- Komatsu Manufacturing Rus
- Lada Izhevsk (Izhauto)
- Lada Sport
- Lipetsk Mechanical Plant
- Luidor
- Man Truck And Bus Rus
- Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nefaz
- Nissan Manufacturing Rus
- PSMA RUS
- Renault Russia
- Russian Buses
- Scania-Peter
- St Nizhegorodets
- Stavropol-Avto
- Super-Avto
- Toyota Motor
- UAZ
- Ural
- Vis-Avto
- Volgabus
- Volkswagen Group Rus
- Volvo Vostok
