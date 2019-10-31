Automotive Market in Russia, 2018/19: Data on Production, Sales and Parc

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Market in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the seventeenth edition of the annual reference book Automotive market in Russia, covering results of 2018. It contains statistics and analytics on production, sales and vehicle parc in our country.

In 2018 commercial vehicle market (light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses) in Russia came up to 207,000 vehicles, that is 3% more than a year ago.

As for sales of new passenger cars in Russia, their volume has increased by 13.3% up to 1.7 million units. The sales growth of passenger cars caused production growth and impact on the general data of the Russian automotive industry. There were 1.77 million units of vehicles produced in the Russian Federation in 2018, which is 13.9% more than in the previous year.

According to the analysis of the key macroeconomic indexes, we can state that the Russian economy continued its steady recovery in 2018. The recovery processes in the economy created favourable conditions for the development of the passenger car market.

In this year expects a slowdown in the Russian economic development due to some internal and external factors such as an increase in VAT and excise taxes, low level of world oil prices, prolongation of economic sanctions, etc. So, there is a high possibility that the economic slowdown will affect the automotive market negatively so we should not expect market growth in 2019.

As before, the research specialists tried to offer you the most complete and qualitative Information. Besides the main segments of the automotive parc in Russia (passenger cars, LCV, trucks and buses) the report also contains data by production years in the brand structure as well. In 2018, automotive parc in Russia increased by 2.4% or 1.2 million vehicles up to 51.8 million vehicles.

The lion's share (84%) of the parc is generated by passenger cars (43.5 million vehicles). During the year their number increased by 2.7%. Light commercial vehicles form 7.9% of the total parc or 4.1 million vehicles. Last year LCV parc increased by almost 1.4%. Trucks generate 7.3% of the parc. There are 3.8 million trucks, during the year their number grew by 0.7%. The remaining part of the parc (less than 1%) belongs to buses, that is about 405,700 vehicles in terms of numbers.

Key Topics Covered



Section I Production

Automotive Production In Russia

Dynamics Of Passenger Car Production

Structure Of Passenger Car Production

Dynamics Of Truck Production

Structure Of Truck Production

Dynamics Of Bus Production

Structure Of Bus Production

Export Of Passenger Cars And Trucks

Results Of Foreign Vehicle Assembly In Russia

Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia

Other Enterprises

Prospective Enterprises

Section II Sales

Passenger Cars

Brand Structure Of The Russian Market

Model Structure Of The Russian Market

Dynamics Of Passenger Car Sales

Price Parameters Of The Market

Market Capacity

Proceeds From Car Sales By Brands

Price Segmentation Of The Market

Market Leaders By Classes

Market Segmentation

Regional Structure Of Foreign Vehicle Sales

Dynamics Of Passenger Car Import

Structure Of Passenger Car Import

Dynamics And Capacity Of Car Lending Market

Dynamics Of Dealer Network Development

Changes In Dealer Networks Of Manufacturers

Geography Of Dealer Networks

Forecast Of Passenger Car Market Development In Russia

Characteristics Of Brands Of Cars Present On The Russian Market

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

New Lcv Market In Russia

Regional Structure Of Lcv Market

LCV Import To Russia

Forecast Of Lcv Market Development In Russia

Trucks (MCV & HCV)

Truck Import To Russia

Medium-Capacity Trucks (Mcv)

New Mcv Market In Russia

Regional Structure Of New Mcv Market

Forecast Of Mcv Market Development In Russia

Large-Capacity Trucks (Hcv)

New Hcv Market In Russia

Regional Structure Of New Hcv Market

Forecast Of Hcv Market Development In Russia

Buses

New Bus Market In Russia

Regional Structure Of New Bus Market

Bus Import To Russia

Forecast Of Bus Market Development In Russia

Profiles Of Main Commercial Vehicle Market Players In Russia

Section III Parc

Structure Of Vehicles Parc

Parc Of Passenger Cars

Rating For Models Of Passenger Cars

Parc Of Passenger Cars

Parc Of Light Commercial Vehicles

Rating For Models Of Light Commercial Vehicles

Parc Of Light Commercial Vehicles

Parc Of Trucks

Rating For Models Of Trucks

Parc Of Buses

Rating For Models Of Buses

Automotive Production In Russia

Dynamics Of Passenger Car Production

Structure Of Passenger Car Production

Dynamics Of Truck Production

Structure Of Truck Production

Dynamics Of Bus Production

Structure Of Bus Production

Export Of Passenger Cars And Trucks

Results Of Foreign Vehicle Assembly In Russia

Major Automotive Enterprises In Russia

Avtovaz, Togliatti

Avtotor, Kaliningrad

Volgabus, Volzhskiy

Volvo Vostok, Kaluga

Gaz, Nizhny Novgorod

Daimler Kamaz Rus, Naberezhnye Chelny

Derways, Cherkessk

Gm-Avtovaz, Togliatti

Iveco-Amt, Miass

Isuzu Rus, Ulyanovsk

Kamaz, Naberezhnye Chelny

Lada Izhevsk (Izhauto), Izhevsk

Luidor, Nizhny Novgorod

Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus, Vladivostok

Man Truck And Bus Rus, St. Petersburg

Nefaz, Neftekamsk

Nissan Manufacturing Rus, St. Petersburg

Vis-Avto, Togliatti

Psma Rus, Kaluga

Renault Russia, Moscow

Russian Buses (Paz, Kavz, Liaz)

Scania-Peter, St. Petersburg

St Nizhegorodets, Nizhny Novgorod

Toyota Motor, St. Petersburg

Uaz, Ulyanovsk

Ural, Miass

Volkswagen Group Rus, Kaluga

Ford Sollers, Vsevolozhsk, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus, St.Petersburg

Other Enterprises

Avtodom, Ulyanovsk

Baz, Bryansk

General Motors Auto, St. Petersburg

Komatsu Manufacturing Rus, Yaroslavl

Lada Sport , Togliatti

, Togliatti Lipetsk Mechanical Plant, Lipetsk

Industrial Technologies, Nyzhny Novgorod

Stavropol-Avto, Mikhaylovsk

Super-Avto, Togliatti

Chechenavto, Argun

Prospective Enterprises

Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Rus, Moscow Region

Haval Motor Rus, Tula Region

Hino Motors Ltd, Khimki

Companies Mentioned



Avtodom

Avtotor

Avtovaz

Baz

Chechenavto

Daimler Kamaz Rus

Derways

Ford Sollers

Gaz

General Motors Auto

GM-Avtovaz

Haval

Hino Motors Ltd

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus

Industrial Technologies

Isuzu Rus

Iveco-Amt

Kamaz

Komatsu Manufacturing Rus

Lada Izhevsk (Izhauto)

Lada Sport

Lipetsk Mechanical Plant

Luidor

Man Truck And Bus Rus

Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus

Mercedes-Benz

Nefaz

Nissan Manufacturing Rus

PSMA RUS

Renault Russia

Russian Buses

Scania-Peter

St Nizhegorodets

Stavropol-Avto

Super-Avto

Toyota Motor

UAZ

Ural

Vis-Avto

Volgabus

Volkswagen Group Rus

Volvo Vostok

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lnk8ro

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

