Automotive Piston Pin Market by Vehicle Type, Fuel, Material, Coating Type, Sales Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The "Automotive Piston Pin Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, and Agricultural), Fuel (Diesel, Gasoline, and Alternative Fuel), Material (Steel and Aluminum & Titanium), Coating Type, Sales Channel, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The piston pin market is estimated to be USD 259 million in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach USD 314 million by 2025.



Though according to industry experts, electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry, ICE vehicles are still in focus with significant production and sales, especially in developing countries such as India and the majority of the Middle East & African countries. Also, OEMs and Tier I suppliers have been focusing on designing and developing long-lasting piston pins that can sustain or withstand all the loading or stresses applied as well as the wear and tear involved during engine operations. Thus, advancements in metallurgy and material science fields might help the piston pin market.

Apart from electric vehicle adoption, another major factor that might impact the piston pin market is the growing trend of engine downsizing. To reduce CO2 emissions, governments in several countries have imposed stringent emission norms. This has resulted in engine downsizing, with the market witnessing a shift from 8- and 6-cylinder engines to 4-cylinder engines. For instance, most of the small passenger cars in India are now available with 3-cylinder engines. This is expected to impact the growth of the piston pin market as compared to historical trends.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the piston pin market. Both the production and sales of new vehicles have come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem has been disrupted. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries had imposed a complete lockdown of more than two months, which, in turn, has impacted vehicle production. Manufacturing units around the world were shut down, and vehicle sales have taken a huge hit. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic might have an unprecedented impact on piston pin providers.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, a decline of ~33% in the production of passenger cars in China was observed in the first quarter of 2020. Europe has observed production losses at around two million vehicles. The piston pin market is estimated to observe a decline post-COVID-19 due to the impact on vehicle production. Post the pandemic, the demand for new vehicles might decease, as economies will recover slowly. However, a steady recovery post-2020 in vehicle production will support the growth of this market in the coming years.

The steel segment is expected to be the largest material segment in the forecast period.

Piston pins are usually made of steel alloys (carburized steel), along with the addition of chromium, manganese, and nickel, for the necessary structure to withstand the stress and temperature. Majority of the piston pin manufacturers have been using steel as the primary material in producing piston pins for all types of vehicles. Also, the fact that titanium is more expensive than steel is a key factor in the growth of the steel segment in the piston pin market. The steel alloy piston pins can be made stronger or more capable through heat treatments and addition of other materials.

DLC segment is expected to be the largest coating segment during the forecast period.

Majority of the piston pin manufacturers have been using DLC as it provides excellent surface hardness and strength during high loads and stresses. DLC coating can be used over steel as well as titanium piston pins. Apart from this, DLC coating improves lubricity as well. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the large production volumes of ICE passenger vehicles. Most of these vehicles use DLC coated piston pins.

LCV segment is expected to be the fastest-growing vehicle type segment in the forecast period.

As per the analysis of vehicle production statistics till 2019, LCV production in Europe increased by 5% between 2018 and 2019, accounting for 2.5 million units. In North America, LCV production increased by 0.2% between 2018 and 2019, accounting for 4.7 million units. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the light commercial vehicle segment in the piston pin market. The primary reason being the popularity of pickup trucks in the region from OEMs such as Ford and General Motors. Most of these powerful pickup trucks are available with multiple engine options such as 4-cylinders, V6, and V8. For instance, the popular pickup truck, Ford F150, is available with V6 as well as V8 engine options.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Piston Pin Market

4.2 Piston Pin Market Growth Rate, by Region

4.3 Piston Pin Market, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Piston Pin Market, by Sales Channel

4.5 Piston Pin Market, by Fuel Type

4.6 Piston Pin Market, by Material Type

4.7 Piston Pin Market, by Coating Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Substantial Production and Sales Volumes of Ice Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Significant Demand for High Performance & Premium Vehicles is Compelling Oems to Incorporate Bigger Engines in Vehicles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Much Anticipated Growth of Electric Vehicles

5.2.2.2 Growing Trend of Engine Downsizing

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Pistons Pins Will be Required in Cng, Lpg, Hybrid, and Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Use of Varied Materials and Compositions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Designing Long-Lasting & Lightweight Piston Pins and Dealing with Complex Lubrication & Maintenance

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Introduction

5.7.2 Heating & Quenching

5.7.3 Nitriding

5.7.4 Carburizing

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study

5.1 Trade Data (Vehicle Export and Import Data of Key Markets)

5.10.1 Europe (Germany and Sweden)

5.10.2 Japan

5.10.3 China

5.10.4 US

5.11 Regulatory Overview

5.11.1 Canada

5.11.2 China

5.11.3 France

5.11.4 Austria

5.11.5 Germany

5.11.6 Spain

5.12 Introduction to COVID-19

5.13 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.14 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.14.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact-Scenario Assessment

5.14.2 Impact on Piston Pin Market

5.15 Piston Pin Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

5.15.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.15.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.15.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Piston Pin Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Data

6.2.1 Assumptions

6.2.2 Research Methodology

6.3 Passenger Car

6.4 Light Commercial Vehicle (Lcv)

6.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Hcv)

6.6 Agricultural Equipment (Tractor)

6.7 Key Industry Insights



7 Piston Pin Market, by Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Diesel

7.4 Gasoline

7.5 Alternative Fuel

7.6 Key Industry Insights



8 Piston Pin Market, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Aluminum & Titanium

8.4 Steel

8.5 Key Industry Insights



9 Piston Pin Market, by Coating Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 CRN

9.4 DLC

9.5 Key Industry Insights



10 Piston Pin Market, by Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.2.1 Assumptions

10.2.2 Research Methodology

10.3 OEM

10.4 Aftermarket

10.5 Key Industry Insights



11 Piston Pin Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Evaluation Framework

12.2 Overview

12.3 Market Share and Market Ranking Analysis for Piston Pin Market

12.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Piston Pin Market

12.5 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

12.6.2 New Product Developments

12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020

12.6.4 Expansions, 2017-2020

12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Piston Pin Market

12.7.1 Stars

12.7.2 Emerging Leaders

12.7.3 Pervasive

12.7.4 Emerging Companies

12.8 Strength of Product Portfolio:

12.9 Business Strategy Excellence:

12.10 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Burgess Norton

13.2 Tenneco

13.3 Mahle GmbH

13.4 Art Metal Mfg., Ltd.

13.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Ag

13.6 Bohai Automotive Systems

13.7 Ross Racing Pistons

13.8 Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd.

13.9 Elgin Industries

13.1 JE Pistons

13.11 Art-Serina

13.12 Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.

13.13 Additional Company Profiles

13.13.1 Asia-Pacific

13.13.1.1 Dong Yang Piston

13.13.1.2 Menon Piston

13.13.1.3 Avon Industrial Corporation

13.13.1.4 Prabhat Engineering Corporation

13.13.1.5 Samkrg Pistons and Rings Limited

13.13.2 Europe

13.13.2.1 Capricorn

13.13.2.2 Cosworth

13.13.2.3 Coker Engineering Ltd.

13.13.3 North America

13.13.3.1 CP Carrillo, Inc.

13.13.3.2 Wiseco



14 Analyst's Recommendations



15 Appendix

