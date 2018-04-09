He developed FRONT CORNER CAR CAMERA to provide drivers with an advance view of oncoming traffic and other obstacles to the front left and right sides. As such, it reduces the chance of automobile collisions causing injuries, loss of lives and property damage. The improved highway safety it provides naturally affords peace of mind for concerned motorists. At the same time, this innovation decreases the involvement of police personnel and lowers the amount of automobile insurance claims filed. In addition, it is convenient, effective, cost efficient and easy to use.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "This invention evolved from my desire to save lives and prevent injuries resulting from automobile accidents. I felt this type of safety measure would drastically reduce those tragedies," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3023, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-safety-system-invented-for-improved-visibility-aat-3023-300625878.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

