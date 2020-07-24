Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology, Material, Component, Fuel Type, Application, Vehicle, Aftermarket, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric), Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum), Component, Fuel Type, Application (Agriculture, Construction), Vehicle (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck & Bus), Aftermarket, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive turbocharger market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, where the revenue in 2020 is estimated to be USD 11.1 billion and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2025.



The growth of the automotive turbocharger market is influenced by factors such as upcoming regulation in Asian countries such as China and India, increased production of mild - hybrid vehicles, and increased popularity of TGDI among others. Some of the market restraining factors are the declining share of diesel vehicles, a recent decline in global vehicle production, and possible shift towards electric cars.



Aluminum is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for turbochargers.



The automotive turbocharger consists of various components like turbines, turbocharger housing, compressor housing, bearings, and turbocharger shaft. Cast Iron, Aluminum, Stainless Steel, Nickel - based alloys, Titanium - alloys are the essential materials used for the manufacturing of turbochargers. The durability of turbocharger components at high temperatures depends upon the type of material been used for it. Owing to the light-weighting trend, and the benefits offered by Aluminum over cast iron, the demand for Al is estimated to be the largest in the coming years.



Passenger car segment is estimated as the largest market for turbochargers.



Passenger car is the major market for turbochargers in the vehicle segment, considering the overall production globally. According to ACEA, the passenger car production hit 74.9 million in 2019 and is expected to go beyond ~70 - 72 million by 2024 - 2025, with Asia Pacific and North America being the leading regions. In 2019, Asia Oceania passenger car production was around 40.2 million units as compared to 43.8 million units in 2017. In 2019, the Asia Oceania region accounted for 79.4% of the global passenger car production. On the other hand, China accounted for 29.2% of the worldwide passenger car production, which makes Asia Oceania is the largest market for turbochargers.



Asia Oceania to dominate the automotive turbocharger market.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for automotive turbochargers. The automotive industry has changed the landscape of the Asia Pacific region. Increased production of automobiles, the presence of key players such as IHI, continental AG, Mitsubishi heavy industries, BorgWarner have broadened the scope for turbochargers in this region. China's passenger car production is estimated to cross 20 million by 2024, with 50% of them already equipped with TGDI now will expand the turbocharger market. Other emerging economies stress on cleaner vehicles such as Mild hybrid vehicles, and stringent emission norms will positively impact the turbocharger industry in the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Material

4.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Off-Highway Vehicles

4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region

4.8 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Currency and Pricing

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Decrease in Emission Limits in Upcoming Emission Regulations

5.4.1.2 Increased Demand for Passenger Car Gasoline Engines

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Higher Maintenance Cost and More Cooling Oil Requirements

5.4.2.2 Decrease in Vehicle Production in the Last Few Years

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Electric Turbochargers Will Give a Boost to the Future Demand for Turbochargers

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Turbo Lag

5.4.4.2 Durable, Temperature Resistant, Economical Materials for Turbochargers

5.5 Revenue Shift for the Turbocharger Manufacturers



6 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

6.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Automotive Market

6.2 Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Turbocharger Market

6.2.1 Automotive Turbocharger Market Scenario

6.2.1.1 Realistic Scenario

6.2.1.2 High Covid-19 Impact Scenario

6.2.1.3 Low Covid-19 Impact Scenario



7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.1.4 Global Vehicle Production Data

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.2.1 Increasing Passenger Car Production Will Boost the Turbocharger Market in Asia-Pacific and Europe

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.3.1 Increasing Trend of Turbocharger Application in Lcv Will Boost the Growth of the North America Market

7.4 Truck

7.4.1 Growth in Construction, Infrastructure & Transportation Sectors to Drive the Automotive Turbocharger Demand

7.5 Bus

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Public and Private Transportation to Boost the Market for Buses in Asia



8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Diesel

8.2.1 Increasing Stringent Emission Norms Will Impact the Automotive Turbocharger Market

8.3 Gasoline

8.3.1 Increasing Demand from Europe Will Drive the Market for Gasoline Vehicles

8.4 Alternate Fuel/Cng

8.4.1 Subsidized Price and Environmental Benefits Will Help Cng Vehicles to Grow



9 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (Vgt/Vnt)

9.2.1 Demand for High Efficiency and Low Carbon Emission Technology Will Drive the Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market

9.3 Wastegate Turbocharger

9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Small Cars in Asia-Pacific Will Drive the Wastegate Turbocharger Market

9.4 Electric Turbocharger

9.4.1 Use of 48V Architecture in Future Cars and Plug-In Hybrid Will Drive the Electric Turbocharger Market

9.5 Variable Twin Scroll Turbocharger

9.6 Twin Turbocharger

9.6.1 Two Stage Series Turbocharger

9.6.2 Two Stage Parallel Turbocharger

9.6.3 Twin Scroll Turbocharger

9.7 Free-Floating Turbocharger

9.8 Double Axle Turbocharger



10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Cast Iron

10.2.1 Demand for Cost Effective and Heat Resistant Material Will Help the Cast Iron Market to Grow

10.3 Aluminum

10.3.1 Use of Aluminum Turbine Housing in Ldv Will Increase in Future

10.4 Other Materials

10.4.1 Use of Other Materials in Performance Cars Will Drive the Turbocharger Market



11 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Industry Insights

11.2 Turbine

11.3 Compressor

11.4 Housing



12 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, by Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.1.3 Industry Insights

12.2 Agriculture Tractor

12.2.1 Increasing Demand for High Performance Power Tractor Will Drive the Demand for Automotive Turbocharger

12.3 Construction Equipment

12.3.1 Growth in Construction & Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific and North America Will Drive the Market



13 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.1.3 Industry Insights

13.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

13.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Turbocharger for Lcv in North America Will Boost the Demand in Future

13.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

13.3.1 Hcv Will Lead the Market, Due to the High Miles Driven Compare With the LCV's



14 Automotive Turbocharger Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia-Pacific

14.3 Europe

14.4 North America

14.5 Row



15 Recommendations by Markets and Markets

15.1 Asia-Pacific Will Be the Major Market for Automotive Turbocharger

15.2 Electric Turbocharger Can Be a Key Focus for Manufacturers

15.3 Conclusion



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market: Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.3.1 New Product Developments

16.3.2 Expansions

16.3.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.3.4 Visionary Leaders

16.3.5 Innovators

16.3.6 Dynamic Differentiators

16.3.7 Emerging Companies

16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Turbocharger Manufacturers

16.4.1 Strenght of Product Portfolio

16.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

16.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Component Suppliers

16.5.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.5.2 Business Strategy Excellence

16.6 Right to Win



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Honeywell

17.1.2 Continental AG

17.1.3 Borgwarner

17.1.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

17.1.5 IHI

17.1.6 BMTS Technology

17.1.7 Cummins

17.1.8 ABB

17.1.9 TEL

17.1.10 Delphi Technologies

17.2 Additional Company Profiles

17.2.1 North America

17.2.1.1 Rotomaster International

17.2.1.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

17.2.1.3 Turbonetics Inc.

17.2.1.4 Turbo International

17.2.2 Europe

17.2.2.1 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH

17.2.2.2 Turbo Dynamics Ltd.

17.2.2.3 Cimos

17.2.3 Asia-Pacific

17.2.3.1 Calsonic Kansei

17.2.3.2 Weifang Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

17.2.3.3 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd.

17.2.3.4 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd.



18 Automotive Turbocharger Adjacent Markets



19 Appendix



