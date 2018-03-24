automotiveMastermind Announces conquestMastermind at the 2018 National Automobile Dealers Association Convention

automotiveMastermind is a business unit of global business information provider IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). This is the first conquest-oriented solution based on the integration of Polk Predictive Audiences from IHS Markit, derived from the automotive industry's most comprehensive, accurate, and timely sources of market, vehicle, and transaction data. conquestMastermind enables dealers to target, engage and win conquest customers like never before.

With an integrated suite of software and services, including Mastermind's award-winning behavior prediction technology and personalized one-on-one marketing campaigns, as well as comprehensive reporting and analytics, conquestMastermind gives dealers access to one of the most highly-targeted conquest solutions in the industry today, one that will give dealers a distinct advantage over local competitors.

"conquestMastermind leverages modeled data by targeting the exact customers who don't currently have a sales relationship with a dealer, are in that dealer's area of influence, and are ready to buy - it's that simple," said Johannes Gnauck, Founder and Co-CEO of automotiveMastermind. "Dealers can then see which customers were targeted, why they were targeted and how to contact them with an offer that meets their specific needs. All of this provides awareness and transparency to the customer which helps build better relationships and therefore, sales, by converting previously unknown customers into retention customers."

"Polk Predictive Audiences from IHS Markit are the driving force behind the quality selection of customers to target," said Marco Schnabl, Founder and Co-CEO of automotiveMastermind. "The audience data is then integrated into Mastermind's proven proprietary algorithm. All targeted customers are shown in the intuitive dashboard, and all actions are captured and displayed, along with contact information and then assigned Behavior Prediction Score (BPS) - a ranking between 0 and 100, which indicates how likely that customer is to purchase a vehicle. The combination of all this activity streamlines the sales process for dealer partners and for their customers. This is what differentiates Mastermind from other conquest solutions and what makes it revolutionary in the market."

conquestMastermind provides an end-to-end personalized sales and marketing solution with monthly touchpoints that follow the customer along their purchase journey.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, a business unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation technology for the automotive industry. The company's cloud-based platform helps dealers precisely predict automobile-buying behavior and automates the creation of micro-targeted consumer communications, leading to proven higher sales and more consistent customer retention. automotiveMastermind currently works with close to 1,200 dealer partners. Headquartered in New York City and San Francisco, automotiveMastermind has now tripled its employee count in the last year. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com or follow the company on Twitter @autoMastermind. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

