Autonomous Commercial Vessel Market Report 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018



Technology Forecasts by Autonomy Submarket (Level 5, Level 6) With Regional and National Analysis, Plus Profiles of Top Vessel Manufacturers & Other Companies







The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Autonomous commercial vessels market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of USD $1.35bn in 2019.

Now: Rolls-Royce announced a partnership between themselves and Google to make ships smarter and self-learning.

Report Scope

- Global Autonomous commercial vessels Forecasts From 2019-2029

- Autonomous commercial vessels Submarket Forecasts by Submarket 2019-2029

- Level 5 Forecast 2019-2029

- Level 6 Forecast 2019-2029

- Regional Autonomous commercial vessels Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

- North America Forecast 2019-2029

- Europe Forecast 2019-2029

- Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of the World Forecast 2019-2029

- South America Forecast 2019-2029

- Middle East Forecast 2019-2029

- Africa Forecast 2019-2029

- Country Autonomous commercial vessels Market Forecasts from 2019-2029

- USA Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Forecast 2019-2029

- Norway Forecast 2019-2029

- United Kingdom Forecast 2019-2029

- Poland Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Forecast 2019-2029

- China Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia-Pacific Forecast 2019-2029



Analysis of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Autonomous commercial vessels Markets From 2019-2029

- Profiles of The Leading Autonomous commercial vessels Companies

- Rolls-Royce

- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

- Mitsui OSK Lines

- L3 ASV

- Yara International ASA

- Automated Ships Ltd

- Wartsila

- ABB Ltd



