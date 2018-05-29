Autonomous Train Market, 2030

The autonomous train market is estimated to be 60,078 Units in 2018 and is projected to reach 106,290 Units by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.87% from 2018 to 2030.

The key growth driver for the autonomous train market is the rise in demand for safety, security, and efficient transport.

The metro/monorail segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2018. Being a safe, efficient, reliable, and affordable mode of transport, the metro/monorail is expected to account for the largest share in the autonomous train market during the forecast period. The advantages of high capacity and short travel duration are leading to the global implementation of the metro rail. Increased safety with the implementation of GOA 4 technology has also fueled the growth of the metro. However, high-speed rails/bullet trains are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the autonomous train market, due to the increase in demand for safety systems, efficiency, and ease of operation.

The GOA 4 segment of the autonomous train market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the GOA 4 segment is driven by various ongoing/upcoming projects across the globe. In these projects, the government plays the major role of budget allocation for infrastructure development and deployment of driverless trains. Low electricity consumption, less wear & tear of components, and more passenger room would also drive the market for GOA 4 trains.

By component, the camera is expected to be the largest market, which can be attributed to the increasing need to monitor systems to increase the safety of passengers. The camera is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for safety inside the trains is expected to drive the growth of cameras, which monitor, calculate passenger count, and process the overload capacity by sharing real-time information with the server.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market in the global autonomous train market. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing infrastructural development, increase in government spending on the transportation sector, and ongoing/upcoming projects in various countries. The Asia Pacific market is led by emerging countries, including China and India, where the installation of metro lines is growing at a faster pace than other countries in the region. The increased levels of automation and demand for efficient and safe transportation are major factors expected to drive the market for autonomous trains.

