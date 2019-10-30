Autonomous Train Markets, 2025 - Age of Smart Mobility and Progression towards Autonomous Trains
Oct 30, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Train - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Autonomous Train market worldwide is projected to grow by 23.3 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%
GOA 1, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 14.7 Thousand Units by the year 2025, GOA 1 will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.2 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 1.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, GOA 1 will reach a market size of 1.7 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- ABB Group
- Alstom SA
- American Equipment Company
- Beijing Traffic Control Technology Co., Ltd.
- Belden, Inc.
- Bharat Forge Ltd.
- Bombardier, Inc.
- CAF, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A
- CalAmp Corporation
- Crrc Corporation Ltd.
- Deuta-Werke GmbH
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- GE Transportation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- HollySys Group
- Ingeteam Corporacion SA
- Intesens SaS
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Thales Group
- Transmashholding
- Tvema
- Wabtec Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Introduction to Autonomous Trains
- Age of Smart Mobility and Progression towards Autonomous Trains
- The Technology in Making of Smart Trains
- Difference between Autonomous Trains and Autonomous Cars
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Autonomous Train Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Industry Witnesses the Introduction of Autonomous Freight Trains
- Autonomous Trains for Passengers and the Hurdles Ahead
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
