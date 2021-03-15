Autonomous.ai Shares Initiative with Climate Action Now! to Raise Funds in Urban Environments

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous.ai, the leading home office software, and hardware company in the United States, today announced their Saint Patrick's Day Fundraising initiative, 'Share The Luck this Saint Patrick's Day,' to raise funds for Climate Action Now! (CAN!), an NGO program supported by the Earth Island Institute.

"Our environment is being threatened by many factors, and every one of us must take action before it's too late," says Duy Huynh, CEO, and Founder of Autonomous.ai. Autonomous.ai, the leading home office software, and hardware company in the United States, today announced their Saint Patrick's Day Fundraising initiative, 'Share The Luck this Saint Patrick's Day,' to raise funds for Climate Action Now! (CAN!), an NGO program supported by the Earth Island Institute.

Through this initiative, $2.00 from each order placed in the Autonomous.ai store from March 16th to March 22nd will be donated to CAN! which will go towards cultivating educational and ecological resilience by removing pavements in urban centers to create organic gardens. An individual donation directly to CAN! can be found on their website or social media platforms.

With data released by NASA finding that the planet's global temperature in 2020 was tied only with that of 2016, the previous hottest year on record, initiatives like this are more necessary than ever.

"Our environment is being threatened by many factors, and every one of us must take action before it's too late," says Duy Huynh, CEO, and Founder of Autonomous.ai. "By holding the 'Share the Luck This Saint Patrick's Day event, Autonomous hopes to raise awareness among our customers to donate to Climate Action Now! a meaningful and impactful non-government organization with lots of practical activities that create green, healthy living spaces in communities."

Those wanting to donate, while also revamping their home office can choose from a range of Autonomous products, from hardware including standing desks, ergonomic chairs, and other accessories, to their flagship telepresence robot, Ohmni, which makes managing an entirely remote team completely effortless. Every order placed, regardless of product or price, will automatically trigger a donation from Autonomous.

Funds raised for CAN! through the initiative will go towards the removal of pavement in the City of San Francisco to make way for gardens and other green spaces; the restoration of watersheds and ecosystems to cultivate new habitats for valuable pollinators and other local wildlife; to increase engagement with, and promote hands-on gardening education by cultivating a standards-based program related to climate change, and provide education for multicultural communities on the production and impact of increased consumption of locally-grown organic fruits and vegetables.

Increasing the amount of vegetable gardens and green spaces in urban environments can have a huge impact on climate change, with gardens and other green spaces acting as natural carbon sinks, which means they absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and store it beneath layers of soil. In addition to this, community gardens that replace 20 percent of store-bought food across the community have the potential to reduce each community members' carbon footprint by 68 pounds per year.

This initiative follows other successful fundraising drives held by Autonomous, with the company working to raise funds to provide hospitals and frontline workers with surgical masks during the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

About Autonomous

Established in 2015 by Founder and CEO Duy Huynh, Autonomous is a company that prides itself on technical innovation, simplicity, design, quality, and accountability. Following the development of their first product, a robot assistant named Maya, the companies' modus operandi was discovered: the creation of smart, productivity-hacking products. Since, Autonomous has broken the boundaries between software and hardware to develop efficient, technologically-advanced products that have previously been overlooked, office chairs, desks, masks, robot assistants, and more. For more information please visit: www.autonomous.ai

Media Contact:

Victoria Tran

Public Relations Director

[email protected]

+1 (844) 949-3879

Citations:

Earth's global average surface temperature in 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record, according to an analysis by NASA.

https://climate.nasa.gov/news/3061/2020-tied-for-warmest-year-on-record-nasa-analysis-shows/

Gardens are effective carbon sinks.

https://pfaf.org/user/cmspage.aspx?pageid=324

Community gardens that replace 20 percent of store-bought food across the community have the potential to reduce each community members' carbon footprint by 68 pounds per year.

https://cabaus.org/2015/03/20/5-ways-gardening-can-reduce-your-carbon-footprint/

SOURCE Autonomous.ai

Related Links

http://www.autonomous.ai

