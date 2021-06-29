AVA TODAY Announces a Symposium on the State of Human Rights in Iran at the National Press Club on Wednesday, June 30, From 9:30 to 12:30

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Program: 7 former political prisoners will appear on Zoom from Tehran. 7 Analysts, Political Activist and Human Rights advocates will present live from the US, UK, Germany and Malaysia. The symposium is open to all interested parties.

Background

Established in 2017, AVA TODAY has affectively countered disinformation and propaganda disseminated against the US and its allies by the Islamic Republic of Iran, through a network of social media channels.

Webcast and Zoom instruction: Live from 10:00 am June 30. and Replay

Webcast: Registration/webcast url: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=6167839455632010

Please register for the event and then click on the "Join the Event" tab to see the player page.

Replay will be posted on www.avatoday.net/symposium and on Ali Javanmardi's YouTube channel.

Zoom – audio only for remote attendees:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82844513496

Meeting ID: 828 4451 3496

One tap mobile

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kclPIhQrRQ

Remarks

This symposium is endorsed by several Iranian-American and Iranian-European organizations and funded by Norooz Foundation (noroozfoundation.org) and private donations. More information on avatoday.net/symposium

