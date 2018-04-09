Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 12

DATE: Thursday April 12, 2018

TIME: 12:00 pm EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0418prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials is creating shareholder value and potential for long term growth by establishing a sustainable, diversified technology metals business, building initially on its lithium and tin assets. Both the Separation Rapids Lithium and East Kemptville Tin projects offer potential for near term production and cash flow with a relatively small initial capital investment.

Avalon is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Health and safety, social responsibility and leadership in environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones. In November 2017, Avalon published its sixth annual sustainability report in accordance to GRI guidelines.

