Avalon Investment & Advisory Named to 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

HOUSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Investment & Advisory is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.

This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm's advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the "average" practice in this year's list has been in existence for over 22 years and manages $4.6 billion in assets. The FT 300 Top RIAs hail from 37 states.

The FT 300 is one in a series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

Avalon Investment & Advisory is a Texas-based independent registered investment adviser offering proprietary investment management and financial advice for individuals, families and institutions. Our headquarters are in Houston and we have an office in San Antonio. The firm is privately owned by Avalon employees and outside investors, including local families and The Cynosure Group (a family office based in Salt Lake City, Utah). Founded in 2001, we offer a full suite of internally managed strategies, including domestic and international equities and fixed income, as well as access to select external managers along with alternative strategies including liquid alternatives, private equity and other private investments. More information at avalonadvisors.com.

