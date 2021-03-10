Avanti Real Estate Services, Inc. Prepares for Biden-Harris Administration, Changes in Housing Policy

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With so many inspiring changes underway, Avanti Real Estate Services, Inc., one of the District's oldest African-American owned real estate brokerage and development companies, has launched a re-designed website to aid newcomers to Washington and those seeking to further their foothold in the local market.

"With the Biden Administration bringing in new department heads and agency staffers, as well as Congress attracting even more fresh faces, we decided to welcome them to the Washington Metropolitan area by making the search for a home the least of their worries," said Sheila Cross Reid, Avanti Real Estate Services co-founder, President and CEO. "Each new Administration brings a certain level of excitement and possibilities. Avanti strives to help buyers, sellers and renters take advantage of those opportunities to grow their dreams regardless of who is in office or how long they aim to stay in D.C."

The focus of the re-designed website: https://avantire.net/ -- makes it easier for those interested in buying or renting property in the District to access a real estate company with more than 30 years of experience navigating the diverse, often challenging, D.C. Metropolitan real estate marketplace.

The Avanti team is also tracking economic policy as it relates to housing and homeownership so they can advise and act in the best interest of clients. "Interest rates for home loans are at historic lows," Reid said. "The ever-increasing mix of housing types in the District, a push for more affordable housing and expanded actions to end racial inequality in homeownership and housing policy present exceptional promise. Avanti stands ready to successfully guide clients in making those key decisions and act in their favor as those policies are realized."

Reid was personally moved by the recent inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris and confirmation of former Ohio congresswoman Marcia Fudge as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary, noting the growing influence of women in Washington. Reid is looking forward to working with Fudge on housing matters. Reid, like Vice President Harris, is a soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Avanti Real Estate Services is located in the vibrant Columbia Heights community of northwest Washington. Since 1987, the Avanti team has emphasized homeownership as a pathway to wealth creation, a critical component in making a difference in the lives of clients.

