Avara Pharmaceutical Services Finalizes Acquisition of GSK Consumer Healthcare facility in South Carolina

Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Avara, stated, "The completion of this acquisition is an important component of our strategic plan. It expands our services by adding additional solid dose capability in the United States, which is in very high demand." The transaction was expected to be completed on or before June 1, 2018.

Following completion of the transaction with GSK, Avara Pharmaceutical Services now has eight sites: three in the United States, including corporate headquarters, one in Puerto Rico, one in the UK, one in Ireland, one in Italy, and one in France.

Norwalk , CT ( USA ) – Corporate HQ Arecibo, Puerto Rico – Secondary manufacturing and packaging Shannon, Ireland – API formulation and manufacturing Norman, OK ( USA ) – Secondary manufacturing and packaging Avlon, United Kingdom – API formulation and manufacturing Liscate, Italy – Sterile Manufacturing. Reims, France – Secondary manufacturing and packaging Aiken, South Carolina – Secondary manufacturing and packaging

"We continue with great confidence to add services and capabilities with complementary offerings in key regions. Each of our site teams have significant professional experience, state-of-the-art capabilities and long histories of delivering high quality pharmaceuticals that meet or exceed customer expectations and regulatory requirements in every major market around the world," added Tyson.

About Avara

Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., based in Norwalk, Connecticut is an international pharmaceutical services company that delivers world-class contract manufacturing and technical services to the pharmaceutical industry. Avara has primary and secondary manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe and supplies products to all major markets around the world. Avara's broad experience with supply chain, commercialization, product launch and product transfer allow us to sustain exemplary levels of product quality and regulatory compliance. The company is known to exceed customer service level expectations and consistently deliver on time, in full at a fair price. For more information, please visit our website at www.avara.com.

CONTACT: Guy Tiene, 212-366-4455

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avara-pharmaceutical-services-finalizes-acquisition-of-gsk-consumer-healthcare-facility-in-south-carolina-300622611.html

SOURCE Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.avara.com

