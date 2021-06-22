AvaSure, Sierra7 SDVOSB Partnership Brings AvaSure TeleSitter® Solution to US Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense

MUSKEGON, Mich., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, AvaSure, a leading provider of inpatient audiovisual monitoring telehealth solutions, and Sierra7, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), with over 12 years of experience delivering healthcare and information technology to federal healthcare agencies, have partnered to bring AvaSure TeleSitter® technology to VA facilities around the country, giving VA hospitals access to AvaSure's full suite of remote video monitoring products, software, and systems.

Like other healthcare organizations, VA is facing new challenges from staffing shortages, safety risks for patients and staff, and the drive to improve outcomes. VA is committed to adopting healthcare technologies and solutions to overcome these challenges and improve delivery of care.

"We are thrilled to have a strong impact on the care provided in our nation's Veteran healthcare facilities by supplying important healthcare solutions," said Lisbeth Votruba, MSN, RN, chief clinical innovation officer of AvaSure. "Our partnership with Sierra7 allows us to work together in providing excellent care to patients while helping VA care teams be more efficient with their resources."

AvaSure's technology is an approved Technology Reference Model (TRM) with VA. Its technology has been used in VA facilities for over four years and is currently deployed in over 18 VA facilities across the country. AvaSure technology can be purchased through GSA Schedule and the Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP).

"Recognized as the nation's largest integrated health care system, VA is known as a leader in adopting new technologies and telehealth to drive better healthcare outcomes," said Scott Barr, President of Sierra7. "We are proud to provide the AvaSure TeleSitter® solution and other meaningful technology to VA as they provide essential care to our country's Veterans."

AvaSure's TeleSitter solution allows one trained hospital employee to monitor up to 16 patients simultaneously to prevent falls, elopement, workplace violence, and other adverse events. The TeleSitter solution also serves as a workplace multiplier to optimize staffing efficiencies and has been proven in clinical literature as a superior intervention for patient safety.

About AvaSure

AvaSure pioneered its TeleSitter® solution in 2008 as a fall-prevention tool, and it has since become a standard for patient care, placed in all top 10 U.S. health systems as well as 826 hospitals across 48 states and Canada. AvaSure telehealth products and solutions are manufactured and assembled in the United States at AvaSure's headquarters in Belmont, Michigan. The company has a staff of approximately 180 full-time employees. For more information, visit www.avasure.com.

About Sierra7

Sierra7 is a leading consultant to healthcare and federal clients providing services including IT, DevSecOps, cloud development, healthcare operations consulting, management consulting & analytics, and operations support. As a SDVOSB, Sierra7 holds critical Prime contracts GSA schedules. Beyond its strong record of client service to support our nation's Veterans, Sierra7 also proudly supports our men and women in uniform through active engagement with Heroes Linked, United Service Organizations (USO), the Wounded Warrior Foundation, and the Semper Fi Fund. For more information, visit www.sierra7.com.

