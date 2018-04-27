Avella Selected by Otsuka to distribute JYNARQUE

ADPKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, diagnosed in 140,000 Americans. In patients with this condition, fluid-filled cysts develop and enlarge in both kidneys and eventually leading to kidney failure. ADPKD is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure and more than 50 percent of people with this condition will develop kidney failure by age 57.

JYNARQUE is a selective vasopressin V 2 -receptor antagonist. This means it blocks vasopressin, an anti-diuretic hormone secreted by the pituitary gland, which plays a key role in the fluid balance of the kidneys. By blocking this hormone, the drug can decrease cyst-cell proliferation and fluid secretion, which ultimately can reduce cyst growth. JYNARQUE was shown to reduce the rate of kidney function decline by 35 percent over a 12-month period when compared to a placebo, in patients with ADPKD.

"Avella is proud to be among a very select group of pharmacies extending access to this important therapy, the first of its kind available to treat this condition," said Leslie Yendro, Director of Business Development for Avella. "Since ADPKD can be a painful and debilitating disease for patients, it is exciting to see a new medication is finally available to help support these individuals."

About Avella Specialty Pharmacy

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Avella Specialty Pharmacy is a National Accredited Specialty Pharmacy, providing individualized care and support to patients since 1996. Avella's clinical pharmacists and staff members are experts in managing complex disease states and providing compassionate care. The company offers a nationwide distribution service to complement its retail locations. In 2016, Avella was named Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by NASP, a nationally recognized pharmacy trade committee. Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the country included Avella for the eleventh consecutive year and also recognized Avella as the fastest-growing woman-led company in 2015. In addition, the Arizona Corporate Excellence Awards named Avella Specialty Pharmacy as the second fastest-growing private company based in the state in 2016. For more information, please visit www.avella.com.

