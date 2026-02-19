Aventura Private Wealth Closes Second Anduril Industries Offering via Aventura Defense Ventures

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Private Wealth , a Florida-based wealth management firm, today announced the closing of a follow up opportunity involving shares of Anduril Industries through its alternatives platform, Aventura Defense Ventures.

The firm's initial allocation was fully placed with participating eligible investors, reflecting continued interest among accredited investors seeking exposure to private companies operating in defense technology, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and dual-use technologies.



"Interest in private defense technology investments has increased alongside broader industry growth and innovation," said Shmuel Maya, Founder and Managing Partner of Aventura Private Wealth. "Through Aventura Defense Ventures, we focus on facilitating access to private companies operating in sectors connected to national security, AI, critical infrastructure and autonomous defense systems. Naval defense is next. Strengthen our shield, defend our allies."



Aventura Defense Ventures serves as the alternatives investment platform of Aventura Private Wealth, focusing on private market opportunities across defense, aerospace, artificial intelligence, and dual-use technologies. The second Anduril secondary opportunity provides accredited investors with exposure to a privately held defense technology company.

Secondary share availability is limited, and allocations may be restricted. For more information, availability permitting, visit www.aventurapw.com, call (305) 740-1600, or contact [email protected]

This material is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Any offering of securities will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents and applicable securities laws. Investments in private securities are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are illiquid. Investors may lose all or a substantial portion of their investment. Past investment activity or investor participation does not guarantee future investment opportunities or results. Secondary transactions in private securities are subject to availability, transfer restrictions, and issuer approval. References to industry trends or market growth are based on publicly available information and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance. Opportunities described herein are available only to investors who meet applicable accreditation and suitability standards. Aventura Private Wealth is an investment adviser registered with applicable state regulatory authorities. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Aventura Private Wealth