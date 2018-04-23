Avenu Adds Local Government Executive to West Region

Vesely's local government experience in California includes roles in finance, economic development, policy and technology. As director of administrative services for the City of Walnut Creek her fiscal oversight brought a measure of stability during a time of transition. She also implemented an enterprise resource planning system while serving as director of finance for the City of Hayward with its $286 million budget. And in Kern County her budget oversight helped the board of supervisors make sound funding decisions that prepared the government for any volatile cycles.

"Tracy knows city and county government better than most, and she understands their growing needs to enhance revenue for communities," says Doug Jensen, Avenu's senior vice president. "She can offer Avenu clients insight on revenue strategies that will help them manage through the acute long-term budget challenges they face."

Tracy's long tenure in California jurisdictions and regular presence at industry events has led to many invitations from organizations needing her experience. For the League of California Cities she served as both president of the Fiscal Officers Division and as a member of the board of directors. She also has been on the economic development and capital planning committee for the Government Finance Officers Association, and has been active in the International City/County Management Association.

According to Avenu CEO Paul Colangelo, "What impresses me most about Tracy is her commitment to the colleagues and communities she serves. She is the perfect match for our relationship-based business."

About Avenu



Avenu provides local governments with ways to achieve more predictable revenue that supports growth, fuels modernization and ensures compliance with mandated but underfunded programs. Avenu's revenue enhancement and administrative solutions find and recover license, permit and other taxes that cities and counties struggle to collect. The insights and improved fiscal posture enables governments to deliver expected services and sustain a high quality of life for residents. www.avenuinsights.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avenu-adds-local-government-executive-to-west-region-300634783.html

SOURCE Avenu

Related Links

http://www.avenuinsights.com

