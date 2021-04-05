AvePoint Salesforce Cloud Backup Now Available for MSPs Across Major Distribution Marketplaces

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, Inc., a leading Microsoft 365 data management independent software vendor, today announced its Salesforce Cloud Backup product is available to the channel partner ecosystem. The product adds to the AvePoint suite of trusted Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 to arm managed service providers (MSPs) with seamless and comprehensive backup and restore capabilities across multiple, popular SaaS providers.

Today, Salesforce Cloud Backup is available for managed service providers (MSPs) to resell and protect customers' CRM data across 36 countries and 58 cloud marketplaces including Tech Data StreamOne Solutions Store, Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace, Synnex Stellr marketplace, ALSO Cloud marketplace, Vuzion CORE and IT Cloud marketplace.

Any company utilizing Salesforce, whether a large enterprises or SMB, depends on CRM data for vital, contextual information on their customers, making data loss a significant threat to short and long-term operations. AvePoint's Salesforce Cloud Backup enables channel partners to manage multiple tenants using the same technology that powers AvePoint Cloud Backup for enterprise customers using Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce. To date, AvePoint protects nearly one hundred thousand users across numerous organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Inter-American Development Bank and Breville.

"Most native backup solutions offered by SaaS providers today cannot meet customers' recovery point and recovery time objectives, and are labor-intensive for end-users," said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer at AvePoint. "We believe that as companies leverage more cloud-based technologies and produce more business-critical data, they need products like ours delivered by partners to mitigate risk in a comprehensive and effortless fashion."

In March 2021, Salesforce reinstated its Data Recovery Service after discontinuing it for close to a year, citing numerous third-party solutions as a partial reason. Because third-party backup solutions play such an important role in the Salesforce ecosystem, the company only offers a Disaster Recovery Service, intended for use in the event of an emergency, which can take up to eight weeks and has limited metadata restore options. Its other native backup solution offered to customers, Scheduled Data Export, is a weekly export of CSV files to a data warehouse and does not cover the Sandbox.

AvePoint, however, offers the following key features to enable managed service providers to mitigate their clients' risk of Salesforce CRM data loss:

Unlimited, automated backup for Salesforce assets: AvePoint's quick, on-demand recovery gives companies access to metadata, records, organizations and files four times per day, with unlimited retention and storage options.



AvePoint's quick, on-demand recovery gives companies access to metadata, records, organizations and files four times per day, with unlimited retention and storage options. Granular restore options: Companies can seamlessly restore CRM data at the organization, object, record and field levels to ensure no information is lost.



Companies can seamlessly restore CRM data at the organization, object, record and field levels to ensure no information is lost. Encrypted, hyper-scaled and secure data protection: All Salesforce data is stored in the Azure cloud across global data centers, using encryption and user tokens to meet compliance needs. Organizations can choose where their data lives with multi-geo capabilities.



All Salesforce data is stored in the Azure cloud across global data centers, using encryption and user tokens to meet compliance needs. Organizations can choose where their data lives with multi-geo capabilities. Visibility, delegation and control: Intuitive dashboard displays provide immediate insight and access to backup history for end-users. Administrators can delegate different levels of access to various administrators across their organization. Service administrators can be identified and given different backup and restore permissions for different operations such as the exporting of metadata, backup data comparisons and end-user restore via an AppExchange.

"Even with an increase in digital collaboration and associated data risks, more than half of small businesses, the end-users relevant to our MSP partners, are not prepared for data loss," said Jason Beal, Senior Vice President of Global Channel and Partner Ecosystems at AvePoint. "We've spent two decades building the most robust third-party SaaS backup infrastructure available today, and now we're proud to help MSPs leverage this service to create not only a valuable, but increasingly vital, solution for their customers."

"Partnering with AvePoint enables us to provide small businesses with best-in-class IT services, which today include protecting them from catastrophic data loss," said David Huseonica, Chief Operating Officer at Rojoli Services, Inc, a Managed IT Services Company. "Especially as our customers continue to leverage digital collaboration and CRM tools like Salesforce, it is critical we ensure they don't need to think twice about data backup."

For more information on how AvePoint will protect Salesforce CRM data, please visit https://elements.avepoint.com/products/cloud-backup.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables you to collaborate with confidence. Our data management solutions help our diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

