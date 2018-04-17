Averon Wins Gold at the Edison Awards 2018

"Our judges recognize Averon as a true innovator among the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

The Edison Awards nominees were judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives, including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of engineering, product development, design and science.

With cybercrime and fraud becoming an out-of-control pandemic, Averon's innovation stood out for its ability to streamline and automate the process of identity verification. Averon requires no apps, no personally identifiable information, no software downloads, and is impervious to hacks from email spam and scams, phishing attacks, fake news, data intercepts, social engineering and financial transaction fraud.

"Receiving a Gold Edison Award is more evidence that Averon is ushering in the dawn of a new day in trust and security where everyone can enjoy a more authentic online experience," said Wendell Brown, CEO and cofounder of Averon. "The Edison Awards exemplify the best of technical and scientific innovation, and we are honored to be in the Gold winner's circle."

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnering him 1,093 U.S. patents and making him a household name around the world.

Among the many highlights from the awards gala was the presentation of the prestigious Edison Achievement Award to Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation, for her exemplary leadership and significant contributions to innovation throughout her career.

About the Edison Awards™

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987, identifying game-changing innovations at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design. Receiving an Edison Award is one of the highest accolades bestowed on a company in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

About Averon

Averon's mission is to help the entire digital world Be Authentic. Averon is the developer of the world's first fully automatic and ultra-secure mobile identity verification standard, which works seamlessly whether users are on WiFi or LTE. Protected by 25 patents, Averon's conversion-increasing innovations authenticate users by leveraging real-time mobile network signaling and hardware already contained in every smartphone. Averon is trusted by the world's leading rideshare and transportation services, digital currencies, cryptocurrency wallets, and global telecommunications companies to provide the most elegant user experience with the highest caliber security. Averon requires no installations, zero effort by users and doesn't rely on personally identifiable information, making it the most private security solution across the digital realm, from banking and ecommerce to fraud prevention in ticketing and bot commerce. Averon can also authenticate IoT devices, including connected locks on homes and vehicles. Live on all U.S. wireless service providers, Averon makes it easy to Be Authentic and stay effortlessly protected while connected. For more information, visit www.averon.com

Averon, Direct Autonomous Authentication, DAA, and Be Authentic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Averon US, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

