Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

WTM 4500, the latest innovation in the WTM 4000 product family, lets operators deploy space diversity links with all outdoor radios using only half the hardware of traditional solutions. In addition, when deployed with its outdoor branching unit, the WTM 4500 enables eight space diversity radio channels for total capacity of up to 10Gbps. The WTM 4500's all-outdoor footprint further improves total cost of ownership by removing the need for a shelter and associated air conditioning and fuel requirements. In addition, WTM 4500 can be deployed in a split mount configuration with an indoor unit.

As with other variants of the WTM 4000 platform, WTM 4500 has built-in NETCONF interfaces and support for the evolving standard YANG data models and, with ProVision Plus and AviatCloud, is part of Aviat's lifecycle automation solution. With these open interfaces, WTM 4500 is designed to fit into any operator SDN ecosystem.

"The new WTM 4500 clearly positions Aviat as a leader in high capacity transport solutions for 5G networks," states Michael Pangia, president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "Beyond meeting the surging capacity demand, this solution lowers ongoing operating costs which is a crucial element of the business model for our service provider customers."

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. works to provide dependable products, services and support to our customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

