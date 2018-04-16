AvidXchange and GCPay.com Launches an Innovative, New Automation Solution for Construction Firms

"As technology continues to evolve, the construction industry is experiencing a need to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and elevate performance levels," stated Michael Praeger, CEO and Co-Founder of AvidXchange. "For this reason, construction firms are required to be incredibly pro-active in the early stages of the construction phase – ensuring that all the steps from contract agreement to anticipating final costs are secure," continued Praeger. "The solution, Construction Payment Exchange, meets the needs of the stages – acting as a single source of truth for all the construction projects by eliminating speculation and guesswork between parties."

The Construction Payment Exchange delivers extensive benefits to construction. By aligning AvidXchange Pay solutions with GCPay.com's management process – the solution helps build the working relationship between all parties including control and visibility for the schedule of values, application for payment, change order, compliance, lien waivers, and payments.

"Our partnership with payment industry leader AvidXchange affords our clients a best-of-breed method to safely, securely, and quickly pay their contractors electronically throughout the life of a construction project. The technology both companies have developed for the Construction Payment Exchange provides users with unmatched payment flexibility along with automated processes that reduce risk significantly for general contractors," said GCPay.com Chief Operating Officer Daniel Bruneilli.

"The combination of AvidXchange and GCPay.com resources provide construction entities with a seamless process to automate everything associated with invoices from, and payments to, their contractors, suppliers, and vendors," Brunelli said.

For more information, click here.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

About GCPay.com

GCPay.com is the construction industry's leading online platform for automating subcontract management processes, specifically invoicing, compliance and lien waivers. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Va. The GCPay.com portal is accessed regularly by more than 20,000 entities, including General Contractors, Owners, Developers, Financial Institutions, Government Agencies, Engineering and Architectural Firms, and Subcontractors. The company has established strong software development partnerships with industry-leading financial systems including Vista by Viewpoint and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate. For more information on GCPay.com call (877) 447-2584, email info@gcpay.com, or visit our website at www.gcpay.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-and-gcpaycom-launches-an-innovative-new-automation-solution-for-construction-firms-300630378.html

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

http://www.avidxchange.com

