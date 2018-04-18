AvidXchange Names FinTech Veteran, Dan Drees, as Chief Growth Officer

"The current team has done a fabulous job of expanding the business quickly over the last three years. With Dan's proven success in scaling revenue streams of growth-stage businesses, he is uniquely qualified to drive AvidXchange to greater heights and realize untapped synergies. Dan will create an overall growth vision to maximize the collective product, marketing, and sales teams' efforts," stated Michael Praeger, co-founder and CEO of AvidXchange. "We are thrilled to have such a dynamic executive join our team, one who not only has the intellectual horsepower to strategically build innovative go-to-market models, but also the tactical ability to execute."

Dan is a senior fintech executive with more than 25 years of helping teams at Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions, such as GE, Bank of America, Ally and Capital One, generate next-level growth. Most recently, Dan led the fraud and risk solutions business at Fiserv where he focused on enabling financial institutions and their clients to reduce the cost and complexity associated with fraud and compliance through process automation and the use of next-generation data analytics.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange™ revolutionizes the way companies pay their bills. Serving more than 5,500 clients throughout North America, AvidXchange is an industry leader in automating invoice and payment processes for midmarket companies spanning multiple industries including Real Estate, Financial Services, Energy, and Construction. AvidXchange has been recognized as the top software company in North Carolina by the North Carolina Technology Association, one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the Charlotte area for six consecutive years, ranked among Deloitte's Fast 500 this past year, and was recently named the top 100 technology companies in North America by Red Herring. In the midst of record growth, AvidXchange has remained true to its most valued competitive advantage—its people. AvidXchange has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Charlotte for eight consecutive years. For more information, contact us at 800.560.9305 or info@AvidXchange.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidxchange-names-fintech-veteran-dan-drees-as-chief-growth-officer-300632092.html

SOURCE AvidXchange

Related Links

http://www.avidxchange.com

