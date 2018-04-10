Avigilon Blue Cloud Platform Expands with New Avigilon Control Center System Health Monitoring Service

The new ACC System Health Monitoring service is designed to help Avigilon's Partners proactively monitor and maintain the performance of their customers' ACC systems. It will feature an easy-to-use dashboard with event warnings that enable remote diagnosis of server and camera status. Avigilon's Partners will be able to check in on customer sites without having to deploy a technician and assess health notifications prior to arriving on site, saving valuable time and resources so they can support more customer sites.

"Our Partners have tremendous success deploying ACC systems and this new service will add even more value and opportunity for them," said James Henderson, Avigilon's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Through the Avigilon Blue platform, we're providing our Partners with a simple and effective way to centrally manage their ACC sites, ensuring they are regularly maintained and running smoothly."

The ACC System Health Monitoring service will be available with the upcoming Avigilon Control Center 6.10 video management software and activated with an Avigilon Blue subscription. It is expected to be available in the second quarter of this year.

For further details of the benefits and features of Avigilon Blue cloud platform services, please visit http://avigilon.com/blue/.

For more information on product availability, please contact http://avigilon.com/contact-sales or come see the product demonstration at ISC West 2018, Sands Expo and Convention Center booth 22031, in Las Vegas, USA, from April 11 to 13, 2018.

About Avigilon

Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com.

© 2018, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, TRUSTED SECURITY SOLUTIONS, AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER, ACC, AVIGILON BLUE, and the AVIGILON BLUE logo are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

