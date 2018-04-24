Avocados From Mexico Kicks Off Cinco de Mayo Full of Guacamole and Great Times with Friends and Family

"We are excited to announce numerous Cinco de Mayo activities where you'll see Avocados From Mexico as a part of Cinco de Mayo festivities and fiestas everywhere," said Alvaro Luque, president of Avocados From Mexico. "The different Avocados From Mexico efforts showcase the taste and versatility of avocados and guacamole."

#GuacIsExtra

Avocados From Mexico is making this year's Cinco de Mayo extra (fun and delicious). Individuals can participate in the fiesta using #GuacIsExtra. Avocados From Mexico will pick up the tab for five lucky winners throughout Cinco de Mayo. Each will win $500 to cover their #GuacIsExtra Cinco celebration. Avocados From Mexico is giving away $5,000 to one lucky grand-prize winner. To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit www.theguacisextra.com.

Free Chips and Guac at Jason's Deli

Beginning April 24th, Avocados From Mexico is partnering with Jason's Deli, for a digital-based, coupon-redemption. Consumers will receive free chips and guac with the purchase of an entrée through Cinco de Mayo, courtesy of Avocados From Mexico. Guacamole made with Avocados From Mexico a simple way to make your ordinary Cinco de Mayo into something extraordinary. There is no Cinco without guacamole made from Avocados From Mexico.

Cinco Delicioso

Avocados From Mexico announced the return of Cinco Delicioso, designed to inspire shoppers by focusing on guacamole for Cinco de Mayo fiestas or gatherings leading up to Cinco de Mayo. Avocados From Mexico is also partnering for the third year with TABASCO® Sauce to amp-up the flavor in their guacamole for shoppers and retailers!

The Cinco Delicioso program runs through May 5 and is reaching shoppers with vibrant co-merchandising featuring Avocados From Mexico and TABASCO® Sauce, featuring free ripening bags. The ripening bags include educational tips and recipes.

Consumers can also take advantage of big savings this Cinco season with digital and tear pad coupons. Through Coupons.com, one offer includes co-branded coupon featuring a savings of $1 when shoppers buy any size TABASCO® Sauce and 2 Avocados From Mexico.

To learn more about how Avocados From Mexico make Cinco de Mayo extra special, and other marketing and promotional activities, visit Avocados From Mexico on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AvocadosFromMexico), Twitter (@AvosFromMexico), or the website, www.AvocadosFromMexico.com.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

