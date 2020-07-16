Award Winning Educational Speaker Shares 3 Ways to Inspire Teachers and Students Heading into an Uncertain School Year

CARMEL, Ind., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As teachers and students prepare for a new school year, the debate about teaching virtually or opening the doors to the schools continues. Due to the pandemic, parents, students, educators, and support staff have all had to adapt to a virtual means of communicating, learning, and working. Health experts have weighed in and acknowledge this extreme change has caused a significant spike in anxiety, depression, and emotional stress in teachers, students and families.

One of today's top educational speakers and mental health experts, Sam Glenn has some helpful tips on how to make this next school year a better one. "First, there has to be a plan in place to inspire social and emotional well-being. Not only do we need to be safe physically, but also mentally. Creating emotional and social wellness needs to be a priority on every educational leader's list."

Before the pandemic, Glenn traveled the country speaking at in-service meetings for educators. In fact, his resume includes speaking at Columbine High School – not just once, but twice. Glenn states, "Columbine high school is an example of how to be resilient. Columbine is one of the most impressive schools I have ever spoken for. Their educational leadership and how they inspire emotional well-being is a credit to their outstanding leadership."

In response to COVID -19, Glenn has partnered with other leading educational experts, Eddie Slowikowski, Frank Shelton, David Cooks, and Christie Browning to create a virtual resource that educational leaders can utilize to help inspire teachers and students to maintain an optimistic, resilient and engaged attitude throughout the year. The virtual program is titled, The "Stronger Together" Tool Kit ( www.InServiceToolKit.com )

The "Stronger Together" virtual tool kit features motivational keynote presentations, leadership development, educational trainings, and bestselling books that cultivate a safe and emotionally healthy school culture for teachers and students. Glenn points out, "This virtual tool kit is a solution that builds emotional strength into the minds and hearts of educators and students. It is something that is needed right now. I work with hundreds of educational leaders who believe this time in history can be an opportunity to teach greater resilience and emotional management skills."

The second way, Glenn suggests, to inspire students and teachers is demonstrate empathy. "We all respond to change uniquely, so empathy is an extension of emotional strength that makes us feel cared for and not alone in our struggles."

And finally, Glenn says, "Be encouraging. Encouragement makes us stronger together. If you want stability in your school community - in person or virtually – encouragement has to play a lead role in making that happen."

The Stronger Together Tool Kit is the complete virtual programming resource for what educational leaders need as a response to what is happening right now.

