Award-Winning Technology Firm Opens Office in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimized Computer Solutions (OCS) (https://www.ocsolutions.co/), a nationwide, globally recognized award-winning IT service provider for small and medium-size business with a specialty in healthcare IT support, has opened a new office in Cape Coral, FL. This new location allows OCS to expand its operations and establish a substantial local presence focused on offering its expertise to Florida businesses. For over eleven years, OCS has been providing consistent, customer-oriented IT managed services to its clients nationwide, including many Florida locations. OCS's ability to implement, protect, diagnose, resolve, and maintain IT infrastructure that aligns with each individual business is the "secret sauce" to their continued success.

"My family and I just relocated to Cape Coral, and OCS already supports more than forty medical offices throughout Florida. The decision to expand our presence into Florida was a logical next step in our business growth strategy. Florida has a consistent economy and a business-friendly environment. The award-winning OCS team can quickly resolve complex technical challenges while providing superior customer service. I believe combing these two facts is a winning combination that will allow OCS to establish new relationships within the local business community," said Joe Goldstein, president and founder of OCS.

OCS's ability to seamlessly deploy and integrate its management tools into an existing environment enables them to quickly resolve issues and answer questions without stepping a foot inside a client's door. The last few months of mandatory quarantines and work from home requests have showcased OCS's ability to accommodate and help organizations pivot to a more mobile workforce. The OCS team assisted its clients nationwide to securely operate and function from home, which kept the business operational despite the global pandemic.

Even though OCS excels at remote support, they are looking forward to meeting and integrating with the business leaders in Florida to provide a hybrid solution of remote and in-person interaction to address all the client's technology issues. The OCS management team has over 60 years of diverse IT experience, including CIO, Information Security Management, HIPAA, engineering, infrastructure, and business continuity.

About Optimized Computer Solutions

Optimized Computer Solutions (OCS) is a globally recognized award-winning Information Security and Technology (IT) services company specializing in small and medium-sized businesses in all verticals and a strong focus on healthcare technology. We strive to identify your specific needs and then apply our expertise to optimize your company's IT infrastructure, security, business continuity, data backup, disaster recovery EMR, and HIPAA compliance. As part of our core mission, we work hard every day to become more than your IT vendor. With our robust experience and proven strategies, we share your interests and aim to become an integral part of your team and your trusted IT partner. Visit https://www.ocsolutions.co/ to learn more about the company.

