Aware Recognized as a Top Ten Multifactor Authentication Solution Provider by Enterprise Security Magazine

"Passwords are a technology conceived for the computing environment of the 1960s, long before the Internet, and every data breach adds evidence that we are overdue for a more modern approach," commented David Benini, VP of Marketing and Product at Aware. "The security, processing power, and advanced sensors of today's mobile phones make them the ideal enabling technology for more secure multifactor authentication using biometrics."

Aware Knomi™ mobile biometric authentication framework applies face, voice, and keystroke biometrics to enable multifactor authentication using a mobile device, either as an alternative to passwords or as part of a step-up authentication scheme. Step-up authentication applies an additional level of security based either on the value of the protected asset, or on an assessment of user-centric risk factors. Knomi can apply multiple biometric modalities simultaneously to boost matching and liveness detection performance with minimal impact on user experience. It can be implemented with biometric data storage and matching occurring either on the mobile device or alternatively on the server.

A digital edition of the March issue of Enterprise Security Magazine is available online, and includes an article that highlights the Knomi solution. More information about Knomi can be found on Aware's website.

Aware will demonstrate Knomi at the connect:ID Expo and Conference, taking place in Washington, DC April 30th through May 3rd.

About Aware

Aware is a leading provider of biometrics software products and development services to governments, system integrators, and solution providers globally. Our products include SDKs, software components, workstation applications, and a modular, centralized, service-oriented platform. They fulfill a broad range of functions critical to biometric authentication and search, including face, fingerprint, iris, and voice capture, sample quality assurance, data compliance, capture hardware peripheral abstraction, centralized data processing and workflow, subsystem connectivity, and biometric matching algorithms. The products apply biometrics to enable identity-centric security solutions for applications including banking and payments, border management, credentialing and access control, intelligence and defense, and law enforcement. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

See Aware's website for more information about our biometrics software products.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue and earnings, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) our operating results may fluctuate significantly and are difficult to predict; ii) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from government customers, and our business may be adversely affected by changes in the contracting or fiscal policies of those governmental entities; iii) a significant commercial market for biometrics technology may not develop, and if it does, we may not be successful in that market; iv) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from third party channel partners; v) hardware revenue is likely to decline in future periods; vi) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; vii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; viii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; ix) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; x) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business xi) our intellectual property is subject to limited protection; xii) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights; xiii) we must attract and retain key personnel; xiv) we rely on single sources of supply for certain components used in our hardware products; xv) our business may be affected by government regulations and adverse economic conditions; xvi) we may make acquisitions that could adversely affect our results, and xvii) we may have additional tax liabilities.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Aware and Knomi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Aware, Inc.

