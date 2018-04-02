"As we continue to lead innovation as a global company, it is important that we also invest in and expand our global brands that customers recognize and rely on," said Michael Cash, Axalta's President, Industrial Coatings. "This new brand mark allows us to visually represent the premium quality that our customers can expect from Imron Industrial for their business, anywhere in the world."

Axalta's Imron Industrial polyurethane products are designed to promote long-term durability and excellent corrosion resistance, while providing visually stunning finishes. Additionally, Imron Industrial products are designed to meet the most demanding industry specifications, making them an easy and reliable choice for industrial customers.

To view the full array of launch materials or learn more about the Imron brand of products, visit www.axaltacs.com/ImronIndustrial.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.





Axalta Coating Systems Two Commerce Square 2001 Market Street, Suite 3600 Philadelphia, PA 19103 Contact Heather Marter D +1 215-255-7904 Heather.Marter@axalta.com www.axalta.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-introduces-new-brand-mark-for-imron-industrial-300622483.html

SOURCE Axalta

Related Links

http://www.axaltacs.com

