Axalta Partners with India's Sehgal Foundation to Help Counter Water and Soil Issues in Rajasthan

Over the next three years, three man-made ponds will be designed and constructed to encourage environmental stewardship throughout the area. The first pond will be built with a catchment area over 0.6 sq km in the Bhuriyabas village located in the Thanagazi block of the Alwar district, which has an average annual rainfall of 620mm - mostly from July to September. One of the remaining ponds is expected to have a 10,000-kilolitre capacity to collect and store rainwater to support local farming, animal husbandry, and eco-services. Over the course of the project, tree planting will also occur to help prevent soil erosion, provide shade and food to animals, and revive the area which has a biodiversity of approximately 12,000 wild species of flora and is home to many species of wild animals.

"We are proud to partner with Sehgal Foundation in this worthwhile initiative of water and soil conservation in one of the most remote and worst environment areas of India," said Charles Shaver, Chairman and CEO of Axalta. "This project gives Axalta a valuable opportunity to make a progressive step toward enabling a better livelihood for the community where we do business."

Sehgal Foundation is working to empower people across rural India to lead a more secure, prosperous, and dignified life. The proposed pond development will engage the local community on water and soil conservation. Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main sources of livelihood for the villagers and rainwater is the key water source. The project will provide water management training to ensure that the catchment area can sustain the local community with water available year-round.

"The project to increase surface water availability in the region will bring a change for the better to the lives of local community," said Mr Ajay Pandey, CEO, Sehgal Foundation. "Now, there is a possibility to improve their income from animal husbandry with more water available. In addition, improvement in soil moisture, green coverage, and fodder availability are all very possible through the pond development. The local community and the Foundation are truly appreciative of Axalta's support and contribution to this joint initiative."

The construction of one pond is expected to take six months, after which the Sehgal Foundation will monitor and evaluate progress.

About S M Sehgal Foundation

S M Sehgal Foundation is a public, charitable trust registered in India in 1999. The Foundation aims to strengthen community-led development initiatives to achieve positive social, economic, and environmental change across rural India. With the objective of empowering rural India, the Foundation team has been organising and conducting several programs in the field of water management, agriculture development, and good governance across 700 villages in India. The Foundation believes that by educating citizens about their rights and spreading awareness, every person across rural India can be empowered to lead a secure, prosperous and dignified life. The programs also enable sustainability, achieving an equal balance between the environment and livelihood. For further details, visit: www.smsfoundation.org.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, the coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,300 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve its more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit, axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

