Axcelis Announces Timing And Availability Of First Quarter 2018 Results And Conference Call

Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

08:00 ET

BEVERLY, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced a call to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter 2018 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 5:00 pm ET.  The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by dialing 866.588.8911 (707.294.1561 outside North America).  Participants calling into the conference call will be requested to provide the company name, Axcelis Technologies, and pass code: 7599288. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

CONTACTS:
Maureen Hart (editorial/media) 978.787.4266
Doug Lawson (investor relations) 978.787.9552

