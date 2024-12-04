Axos Bank and Auto Super App Way.com Unite to Help Customers Reduce Rising Car Costs

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axos Bank and #1 auto super app Way.com have partnered to provide both protection and cost-savings for customers who've refinanced a vehicle through the popular lender.

Customers of Axos, named the best online bank and a pioneer in digital banking, will be able to use the Way app to utilize the unique benefits, including cashback on gas, parking, car wash, oil changes, and repair and maintenance. They will also receive glass breakage protection, job loss protection, and AD&D coverage.

Way.com and Axos Bank have partnered to save customers hundreds on car costs.

"We saw great synergy with Way, as we are all about empowering consumers to easily manage their financial lives. Now this can extend to managing their car services and expenses," said Greg Garrabrants, President and CEO of Axos.

"As part of our mission to make car ownership affordable, we've partnered with banks and credit unions across the country to provide the lowest rates possible for those looking to reduce costly car expenses. We are thrilled to partner with Axos Bank to extend the best rates to their customers," Steven Gordon, Way's Executive Director of Financial Partnerships said.

Way has helped customers save up to $1,500 a year across areas of car expenses including car insurance, auto refinance, gas savings, car wash, and parking.

About Way.com:

Way.com is the leading fintech platform for car ownership, where 8+ million drivers have enjoyed peace of mind, protection, and cashback for their car expenses in one digital destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2023 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, glass breakage protection, job loss protection, gas discounts, and has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About Axos

Axos Financial, Inc., with approximately $22.9 billion in consolidated assets as of June 30, 2024, is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. Axos Bank provides consumer and business banking products nationwide through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services), with approximately $35.7 billion of assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2024, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment adviser correspondents, and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX," and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information regarding Axos Bank, please visit http://www.axosbank.com.

