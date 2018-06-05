Aya Healthcare Named One of San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the Second Year in a Row

"Happy employees thrive," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "As a result, they're energized at work and come up with fresh ideas, so we can continue to serve our clinicians, providers and clients in new and innovative ways."

Aya Healthcare seeks employee feedback throughout the year to ensure that as the company continues to grow rapidly, people remain the most important focus.

"Some of our best initiatives have come from employees at all levels in the organization," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "We want employees to feel empowered to share their thoughts and ideas so we continue to be a people-first company."

Employees enjoy fully stocked kitchens filled with healthy food and snacks, as well as onsite yoga, meditation and boot camp. The company offers 100% employer-paid health insurance, unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules to promote work-life balance. Team members also have access to leadership development and continual training to help develop their careers within the organization.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif. with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Palm Beach, Fla., Marshall, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Atlanta, Ga. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to join the Aya Healthcare team, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers today!

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest privately held travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions provider in the country. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions segments. Aya creates exceptional experiences for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

