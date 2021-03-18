Ayimach_Horizons Launches, Mwachii Lunn, a Capsule Collection Celebrating Spring Equinox on March 20th, 2021

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 20th marks Spring, and Fashion celebrates the season with shapeshifting looks by Ayimach_Horizons. The new capsule collection transforms beyond expectation offering maximum versatility, comfort and style. The collection is inspired by everything Spring and naturally shaped in silk and cotton. This year, Equinox illuminates Mwachii Lunn, which translates to the moon at half-mass in the Michif language. Ayimach_Horizons places focus on color blocking and geo-metering, punctuating our relationship between place and time. Triangulations in the garments point to energy sources and our reciprocal relationship to them.

Georgette Silk and Cotton Hooded Shirt with Shapeshifting Pant. The pant can also be worn as a shirt. All items are made to measure and can be produced in a variety of colors. This look is modelled by Brian Solomon, photographed by Kristy Boyce for Ayimach_Horizon 2021. Reversible Tux in both Silk and Denim. All items are made to measure and can be produced in a variety of colors. Rheanne Chartrand models the black version in silk; the red denim version is worn by Sam Wong and is photographed by Kristy Boyce for Ayimach_Horizon 2021.

ᐊᔨᒪ / Ayimach is a remix of cultural references and projects into spaces of Indigenous Futurisms as materials and pallets share a platform with traditional custom and aspirational visions of transformation. ᐊᔨᒪ / Ayimach translates from Nēhiyawēwin or Cree to "a fortunate change of events leading towards success." This capsule collection's main design elements draw inspiration from Spring, yellow, the east and the power of new beginnings. Various sensuous blends of silk in georgette, taffeta, and dupioni push silhouette into unpredictable directions with soft heavy-weight cotton and denim.

Through conversations about Cree cosmologies and sacred geometries and inspired explicitly by Spring Equinox, Indi City creates new accessories for this capsule collection. Indi City mindfully weaves the teachings of sacred adornment into contemporary wearable art. To adorn the Ayimach Spring capsule collection, signature Moon Phases and Medicine Florals are remixed to flow with the garments' spirit. Seeding earth by way of the sky, bringing in rainbow colour and silver mirror the collection speaks to light, the energy systems within each being and the intrinsic connection between the Moon and the movement of water. All these custom accessory pieces will be available on the Indi City website www.indicity.ca

Designer Bio:

Jason Baerg is the Artistic Director for ᐊᔨᒪ / Ayimach. He is a registered member of the Métis Nations of Ontario and serves his community as an Indigenous activist, curator, designer, educator, and visual artist. Baerg graduated from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and a Master of Fine Arts from Rutgers University and currently a Ph.D. student at Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. Baerg teaches as the Assistant Professor in Indigenous Practices in Contemporary Painting and Media Art at OCAD University. As an interdisciplinary artist, he advances digital interventions into performative spaces of drawing, painting, and new media installation. Select international solo presentations include Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto, Canada, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia, and the Digital Dome at the Institute of the American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA.

