Bacon: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections Through 2019-2024 - Focus on Traditional Bacon, Turkey Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, and Others

The global bacon market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.17% in the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Pork is the most consumed meat in the world i.e, around 40% of the total meat consumed globally, followed by chicken and beef.

The growing trend of convenience foods has boosted the demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products, which has driven the growth of the bacon market.

The growing number of meat consumers at the global level is also a major factor driving the market.

Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Processed Meat



The processed meat sector has seen remarkable growth in the past decade and is expected to continue the growth in the forecasted period. The major driving factors of the market are the growing demand for protein-rich convenience foods and the changing lifestyles, especially in the developing markets such as South America and Asia-Pacific regions.



The latest technologies developed by the various players for low-cost production has also boosted the processed meat products. North America is the most matured market for processed meat, they use the very latest technologies of production and the largest consumer of meat as well. Pork is mostly processed and consumed a type of meat.



North America is the Largest Market



North America holds the major share of the global bacon market. North America bacon market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.76%. The United States is the largest market in North American bacon industry. Canada is also a large market falling behind the United States, Canada is the 7th largest producer of bacon globally. Canadian pork and bacon are also gaining popularity in the market due to their quality standards. Mexico is the fastest growing market in the region.



North Americans also use bacon in burgers instead of patties. The increasing awareness towards the frequent consumption of meat products and the increasing rates of bacon has led to a small decrease in bacon consumption in the US. But this has not affected the revenue levels due to the price increase.



Competitive Landscape



Global bacon is a highly competitive and fragmented market with the presence of various players competing in the market. Most of the major players in the market are based on North America. BRF, Hormel Foods, JBS, Oscar Mayer, and Farmland are a few major players, which have regional as well as a global presence.



