Bad Bunny, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, PNB Rock, Bryant Meyers, Jon Z, Tekashi69, La Insuperable, Miky Woodz, Noriel, Amara La Negra, FatboySSE, Liro Shaq, HOODCELEBRITYY, Dj Lobo, Dj Camilo, Dj Enuff & AJ El Kallejero To Perform At SOULFRITO The Urban Latin Music Festival

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676490/SOULFRITO_The_Urban_Latin_Music_Festival.jpg

Latin Trap's torchbearer and golden boy Bad Bunny, will be performing alongside Bronx born rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie, as a tribute to the synthesis of American Hip Hop and Latin trap that now forms part of the cross cultural mainstream in America. Bad Bunny was featured as one of the emerging break out artists of the 2017 Soulfrito festival that took place last year at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Other breakout artist featured 5 x platinum Hip Hop artist Cardi B in addition to 50 Cent, Fat Joe, French Montana, Uncle Murda and a slew of Latin Trap artists including Bryant Myers, Farruko, Coscuella. Mozart La Para and several others.

Within two short years Bad Bunny has gone from a bag grocer to having over 4 billion views on youtube as well as 15 songs on Billboard's hot Latin songs chart. Bad Bunny has become Latin Trap's biggest star and has collaborated with Wisin, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee and Nicki Minaj. He is also currently in the studio with Drake.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie produced his first song "Temporary" at nineteen years old and released his first full length project a mixtape called Artist that launched his career and was featured on Forbes list of upcoming rappers. In 2017 he was named XXL's one of ten Freshman Class.

The 2018 festival will also feature performances by Bryant Myers, PNB Rock, Jon Z, Tekashi69, La Insuperable, Miky Woodz, Noriel, Love and Hip Hop's Amara La Negra, FatboySSE, Liro Shaq, HOODCELBRITYY, X 96.3's DJ Lobo and Hot 97's Heavy Hitters DJ Camilo and DJ Enuff.

For further information and updates, visit ticketmaster.com

Media requests to The Dream Team Agency // press@dtapr.com

SOURCE SOULFRITO The Urban Latin Music Festival

Related Links

http://www.TheDreamTeamAgency.com

