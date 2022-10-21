Baghouse Filters Market to grow by USD 317.08 Mn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The baghouse filters market size is set to grow by USD 317.08 million between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 5.94%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The report talks about market segmentation by type and geography along with vendor landscape and market scope. Request Free Sample Report.

Baghouse Filters Market- Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baghouse Filters Market 2022-2026

Type

Shaker Baghouse Filters



The shaker baghouse filters segment will significantly increase its market share. Shaker baghouses come in various sizes, from tiny hand shakers to enormous, continuously-running segmented structures. These devices can also be applied in factories whose processes are batch-based, when a batch is finished, the baghouse is prepared for cleaning. Due to the low air-to-cloth ratio in this type of baghouse filter, additional space is needed. Shaker baghouse filters are more widely used in mineral processing due to the design's simplicity.



Reverse Air Baghouse Filters



Pulse Jet Baghouse Filters

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 55% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for baghouse filters are China and India . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The expansion of the baghouse filters market in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by technological advancements in clean air technologies.

and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The expansion of the baghouse filters market in APAC over the forecast period would be facilitated by technological advancements in clean air technologies.

North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Baghouse Filters Market- Vendor Analysis

The market for global baghouse filters has a sizable number of regional and international vendors. In accordance with end-user needs, a number of regional vendors provide several baghouse filter types, including shaker baghouse filters, reverse air baghouse filters, and pulse jet baghouse filters. However, as global vendors expand their footprints, regional vendors find it difficult to compete, especially on aspects such as quality and price. The market will experience increased competition as baghouse filters gain popularity in the chemical and petrochemical sector. Vendors also frequently concentrate on M&A activity in order to grow their market share.

The baghouse filters market report also offers information on several market vendors, including AGET Manufacturing Co., Aircon Corp., Airex Industries Inc., Amerair Industries LLC, Baghouse America Inc., Camfil AB, CECO Environmental Corp., CPE Filters Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd, Donaldson Co. Inc., Dynavac India Pvt. Ltd., Fine Filteration Technology Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, Griffin Filters LLC, Scheuch GmbH, and Shandong Haihui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Ltd. among others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Baghouse Filters Market - Scope Analysis

One of the major baghouse filter industry trends boosting market expansion is the introduction of high-efficiency filters. The performance of air pollution control systems is improving due to the introduction of sophisticated baghouse filters. In addition, compared to conventional dust collectors, baghouse filters offer easy access to doors, making maintenance simpler and easier. As a result, the performance of baghouse filters is improved by the development of such sophisticated and effective filters. During the anticipated time, this is probably going to fuel the market's growth.

Baghouse Filters Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist baghouse filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baghouse filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baghouse filters market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baghouse filters market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Gas Station Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers gas station equipment market segmentation by product (pumps, tanks, c-store equipment, hose, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Activated Carbon Filters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the activated carbon filters market segmentation by type (stainless steel shell and carbon steel shell) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Baghouse Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 $317.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGET Manufacturing Co., Aircon Corp., Airex Industries Inc., Amerair Industries LLC, Baghouse America Inc., Camfil AB, CECO Environmental Corp., CPE Filters Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd, Donaldson Co. Inc., Dynavac India Pvt. Ltd., Fine Filteration Technology Pvt. Ltd., FLSmidth AS, Griffin Filters LLC, Imperial Systems Inc., Micronics Filtration LLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Redlands Manufacturing Company LLC, Scheuch GmbH, and Shandong Haihui Environmental Protection Equipment Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Shaker baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Shaker baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Shaker baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Shaker baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Shaker baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Reverse air baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Reverse air baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Reverse air baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Reverse air baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Reverse air baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pulse jet baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Pulse jet baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pulse jet baghouse filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Pulse jet baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pulse jet baghouse filters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGET Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 93: AGET Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: AGET Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: AGET Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Aircon Corp.

Exhibit 96: Aircon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Aircon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Aircon Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Airex Industries Inc.

Exhibit 99: Airex Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Airex Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Airex Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Amerair Industries LLC

Exhibit 102: Amerair Industries LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: Amerair Industries LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Amerair Industries LLC - Key offerings

10.7 CECO Environmental Corp.

Exhibit 105: CECO Environmental Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: CECO Environmental Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: CECO Environmental Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: CECO Environmental Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: CECO Environmental Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Daikin Industries Ltd

Exhibit 110: Daikin Industries Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 111: Daikin Industries Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 113: Daikin Industries Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Daikin Industries Ltd - Segment focus

10.9 Donaldson Co. Inc.

Exhibit 115: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Donaldson Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 120: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Redlands Manufacturing Company LLC

Exhibit 125: Redlands Manufacturing Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Redlands Manufacturing Company LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Redlands Manufacturing Company LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Scheuch GmbH

Exhibit 128: Scheuch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: Scheuch GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Scheuch GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio