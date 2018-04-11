Bahrain Video Surveillance Market 2018-2024 - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8% During the Forecast Period

Bahrain is continuously registering positive demand for physical security systems from all major verticals, predominantly government & transportation, retail and BFSI; wherein, video surveillance segment recorded majority of deployment. Although, Bahrain has witnessed significant penetration of video surveillance systems and nearing maturity stage, however, owing to transition from analog, the IP video surveillance systems recorded healthy growth in 2017.

Several verticals predominantly, retail, education, and commercial offices have started to exhibit major shift towards IP video surveillance systems. Expansion of hyper and super markets would compliment the overall growth of retail's video surveillance vertical market, whereas, education vertical would witness major boost in demand for IP video surveillance systems, driven by parents concern towards stringent safety & security. Apart from this, the hospitality and healthcare verticals are also expected to record key growth in demand for IP video surveillance systems.



The Northern region acquired major revenue share in the overall Bahrain video surveillance market, this was primarily due to numerous commercial and government projects in the region. Additionally, in terms of market players, Axis Communications, Bosch, Avigilon, and Hikvision captured key share in the Bahrain video surveillance market.



The report thoroughly covers the market by video surveillance types, components, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Report Scope



Historical Data of GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2016

Market Size & Forecast of GCC Video Surveillance Revenues & Volume until 2024

Historical Data of GCC Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2017

Market Size & Forecast of GCC Video Surveillance Revenues & Volume until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Components until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume, By Components until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain Software Video Surveillance Market Revenues until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Applications until 2024

Historical Data and Forecast of Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Regions until 2024

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Opportunity Matrix and Industry Life Cycle

Players Market Share

Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 GCC Video Surveillance Market Overview

3.1 Global Video Surveillance Market Revenues

3.2 Global Video Surveillance Market Volume

3.3 Global Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share - By Region



4 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Overview

4.1 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Revenues

4.2 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Volume

4.3 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market, Industry Life Cycle

4.4 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market, Opportunity Matrix

4.5 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Types

4.6 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Verticals



5 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Surging Construction Market

5.2.2 Rise in Crime Rate

5.2.3 Growing Tourism and Hospitality Sector

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Complexity of Data Interpretation



6 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Trends

6.1 High Definition Cameras To Propel Video Surveillance

6.2 Increasing Demand For Intelligent Video Analytics Software



7 Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market Overview

7.1 Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume

7.2 Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market, By Product Type

7.3 Bahrain Analog Video Surveillance Market Price Trend



8 Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market Overview

8.1 Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market Revenues & Volume

8.2 Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market, By Product Type

8.3 Bahrain IP Video Surveillance Market Price Trend



9 Bahrain Video Surveillance Software Market Overview

9.1 Bahrain Video Surveillance Software Market Revenues

9.2 Bahrain Surveillance Software Market Revenues, By Types



10 Bahrain Video Surveillance Vertical Market Overview

10.1 Banking & Financial

10.2 Government & Transportation

10.3 Retail

10.4 Commercial Offices

10.5 Industry

10.6 Residential

10.7 Hospitality & Healthcare

10.8 Educational Institution



11 Bahrain Video Surveillance Regional Market Overview

11.1 Northern Region and Central Region

11.2 Southern Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Bahrain Video Surveillance Market Players Revenues Share

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Avigilon Corporation

13.2 Axis Communication AB

13.3 Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

13.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.



14 Key Strategic Pointers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lj8jvb/bahrain_video?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahrain-video-surveillance-market-2018-2024---expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-during-the-forecast-period-300628093.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

