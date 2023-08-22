Balance Spa Now Offering Revolutionary Natural Face And Body Contouring Treatments With LPG Endermologie® Created In France

News provided by

Balance Spa

22 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

This highly sought after sculpting and toning treatment is now available in Boca Raton. 

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Spa, a 5-star rated boutique day spa serving the downtown Boca Raton area for over 13 years, has announced adding the world-renowned LPG endermologie® face and body treatments to their extensive menu of spa services. 

"We're thrilled to be offering our clients yet another cutting edge, natural spa treatment that produces results, along with providing additional relaxation," says Michelle Boster, owner, and therapist at Balance Spa. "Face and body endermologie® is not just about looking good; it's also about feeling good. The treatment involves a relaxing massage-like experience that stimulates blood flow and lymphatic drainage, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. It's like a spa day for your face and body all rolled into one."

To meet local demand for non-invasive body contouring and wellness treatments, Balance Spa also added Cryo T-Shock, Pressotherapy (Compression Therapy), Cupping Massage and Lymphatic Drainage treatments to their wellness menu. Balance Spa is one of the very few established spas in the area offering such a comprehensive selection of natural body contouring treatment options. 

"Many of our clients are searching for safe, effective and 'feel good' alternatives to liposuction/plastic surgery. Endermologie® meets those needs for both facial and body treatments," says Mary Abraham, Spa Manager at Balance Spa.

For more information about Balance Spa, please visit https://www.BalanceSpaBoca.com.

About Balance Spa:

Established in 2013, a local, woman-owned business in Downtown Boca Raton, Balance Spa provides the community with personalized, therapeutic spa treatments. By focusing on outstanding customer service, the latest skin care, body and wellness services, Balance Spa has maintained 5-star review ratings. The menu of services includes advanced facial treatments ranging from acne care, micro-needling, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion and cryo facials. Massages included deep tissue, myofascial, CBD, cupping therapy massage, lymphatic drainage and more. Body contouring and wellness treatments include Pressotherapy, Cryo T-Shock and now endermologie®.

SOURCE Balance Spa

