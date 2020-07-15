Baltimore Entrepreneur Develops Hiring App to Help Businesses and Essential Workers Affected by Covid-19

1aJob? (pronounced "Wanna Job?") offers a fast, easy and free way for employers to staff up with full and part-time employees, as well as short-term gig workers, without wading through endless resumes. The app offers a safe and secure way to hire workers in the age of social distancing, facilitating the entire process virtually —including unique embedded video interviewing—without ever leaving the app.

Employers can create an unlimited number of free job posts. Once they have identified the right hire, they can immediately make an offer on 1aJob?. Additionally, 1aJob? does not ask anyone for their payment information. Meanwhile, for job seekers -- including critical essential workers -- the app eliminates the often-intimidating process of filling out complicated online applications and updating resumes. Instead, they complete a simple, one-time profile.

"Many of the existing hiring platforms have hidden fees that end up being costly and time-consuming headaches for business owners," said Sunny Patel, the cyber security specialist who created the app. "I wanted to create the most transparent, easy-to-use app that doesn't charge any fees and doesn't even require any payment information from employers or job candidates."

The 1aJob? app is the product of a brainstorm that had been brewing in Patel's mind after hearing his father's ongoing challenge to find an efficient and cost-effective way to hire front-line employees at more than a dozen Dunkin' franchises he owns throughout suburban Baltimore.

When the magnitude of Covid-19 crisis became clear, Patel kicked into high gear, working around the clock to get the app built and live. Initially, Patel envisioned the app as a potential money maker, but quickly shifted to rolling it out as a public service.

"The last thing a struggling small business owner needs right now is to shell out more money for online job postings," Patel said. "We created something that can truly help both business owners and job seekers get through these tough times."

The 1aJob? App can be downloaded at the Apple Store and Google Play.Apple App Store ( https://lnkd.in/e6wkzn6 ) or Google Play ( https://lnkd.in/eWJ-2FS )

For more information visit, the 1aJob website.

