Banc of California Announces Expansion of Commercial Banking Team in Los Angeles and Orange County

As Market Executive, both Mr. Hill and Mr. Schwarzer are responsible for leading Banc of California's commercial banking groups in Los Angeles and Orange County, respectively, as well as maintain broader responsibilities for client relationship management and other business activities.

Additionally, the Company announced the hiring of Douglas Rosenthal as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager and John Treiber as Vice President and Relationship Manager.

Mr. Hill joins Banc of California from Opus Bank, where he most recently served as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Banking for the Los Angeles region. He brings over 15 years of commercial banking experience, and previously worked at East West Bank , Union Bank, and City National Bank. Mr. Hill holds a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the University of Maryland at Towson and holds a M.S. in Business and Finance from John Hopkins University.

Mr. Rosenthal joins Banc of California from Opus Bank, where he most recently served as Managing Director, Commercial Banking for the Los Angeles region. He brings over 35 years of commercial banking experience, and previously worked at First Interstate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank. Mr. Rosenthal holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Trinity University and holds a M.B.A from the University of Southern California .

John Treiber joins Banc of California from California Bank & Trust, bringing over 15 years of commercial banking experience, including previous experience at Comerica Bank, Banco Popular, and City National Bank. Mr. Treiber holds a B.S. in Finance from the University of Southern California .

Mr. Schwarzer joined Banc of California in early 2017 and previously worked with City National Bank where he served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking and has over 20 years of commercial banking experience

"We are pleased to welcome Tom, Doug, and John to Banc of California and we congratulate Jeff on his expanded role," said Doug Bowers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Banc of California. "Expansion of our commercial banking coverage in both Los Angeles and Orange County is a key component of our plan for 2018. The addition of these experienced commercial bankers is a testament of our ability to recruit top banking talent to Banc of California."

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) provides comprehensive banking services to California's diverse businesses, entrepreneurs and communities. Banc of California operates 34 offices in California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.



