Bancassurance Market to grow by USD 354.08 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Express Co., Australia, and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased need for insurance, the increase in the number of HNWIs in developing regions, and the increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bancassurance Market is segmented as below:

Product

o Life Bancassurance

o Non-life Bancassurance

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o North America

o The Middle East and Africa

Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the bancassurance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Express Co., Australia, and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bancassurance Market size

Bancassurance Market trends

Bancassurance Market industry analysis

The increased need for insurance is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risk to reputation may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bancassurance market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bancassurance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bancassurance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bancassurance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bancassurance market vendors

Global Insurance Brokerage Market- The insurance brokerage market is segmented by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Alternative Finance Market- The alternative finance market is segmented by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Express Co.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

Banco Santander SA

Barclays Bank Plc

BNP Paribas Cardif

Citigroup Inc.

Credit Agricole SA

HSBC Holdings Plc

ING Groep NV

Wells Fargo and Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

