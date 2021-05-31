Bancassurance Market to grow by USD 354.08 billion through 2025|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges|Technavio
May 31, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bancassurance market is set to grow by USD 354.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Express Co., Australia, and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increased need for insurance, the increase in the number of HNWIs in developing regions, and the increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bancassurance Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Life Bancassurance
o Non-life Bancassurance
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o South America
o North America
o The Middle East and Africa
Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the bancassurance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include American Express Co., Australia, and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Credit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and Wells Fargo and Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Bancassurance Market size
- Bancassurance Market trends
- Bancassurance Market industry analysis
The increased need for insurance is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risk to reputation may threaten the growth of the market.
Bancassurance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bancassurance market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bancassurance market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bancassurance market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bancassurance market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Express Co.
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
- Banco Santander SA
- Barclays Bank Plc
- BNP Paribas Cardif
- Citigroup Inc.
- Credit Agricole SA
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- ING Groep NV
- Wells Fargo and Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
