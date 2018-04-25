Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: BMA) ("Banco Macro") announces today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F and the corresponding audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2017 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov in the Section "Search for Company Filings" under CIK code No. 0001347426 or Banco Macro's Investor Relations website at www.ri-macro.com.ar under the Financial Information /Sec Filing link. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco Macro's complete audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017 free of charge within a reasonable period of time by making a request through Banco Macro's Investor Relations website (www.ri-macro.com.ar), writing to investorelations@macro.com.ar or contacting Banco Marco's Investor Relations Department at (5411) 5222 6682.