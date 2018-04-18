BancorpSouth Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

Highlights for the first quarter of 2018 included:

Record quarterly net income of $53.5 million , or $0.54 per diluted share; represents an increase of 32 percent on a per share basis compared to both the first and fourth quarters of 2017.

, or per diluted share; represents an increase of 32 percent on a per share basis compared to both the first and fourth quarters of 2017. Completed acquisitions of Central Community Corporation and Ouachita Bancshares Corp. effective January 15, 2018 ; recorded merger-related expenses of $5.7 million for the first quarter.

; recorded merger-related expenses of for the first quarter. Earnings benefitted from a positive pre-tax mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment of $5.5 million .

. Net operating income – excluding MSR – of $53.6 million , or $0.54 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Reported total deposit growth of approximately $240 million , or 8 percent on an annualized basis, excluding balances acquired through mergers during the quarter, while organic loan growth for the quarter totaled approximately $50 million , or 2 percent on an annualized basis.

, or 8 percent on an annualized basis, excluding balances acquired through mergers during the quarter, while organic loan growth for the quarter totaled approximately , or 2 percent on an annualized basis. Net interest margin increased to 3.67 percent from 3.58 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Repurchased 2,073,986 shares of outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $32.32 .

The Company reported net income of $53.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared with net income of $38.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017 and net income of $37.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company reported net operating income – excluding MSR – of $53.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $36.9 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017 and $36.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net operating income – excluding MSR – is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management to assess the core operating performance of the Company. This measure excludes items such as realized securities gains and losses, MSR valuation adjustments, restructuring charges, merger-related expenses, industry-related legal settlements, and other one-time charges.

"Our first quarter results reflect record quarterly earnings for our Company, both in terms of net income and earnings per share," remarked Dan Rollins, BancorpSouth Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Although the completion of the acquisitions of Central Community Corporation and Ouachita Bancshares Corp. highlighted the quarter, we saw continued improvement in many other core areas of our financial performance. Our net interest margin increased to 3.67 percent for the quarter, primarily as a result of the continued increases in our loan yields as well as the impact of purchase accounting accretion. Consistent with our historical seasonal first quarter trends, we saw meaningful growth in deposits while organic loan growth was nominal. Finally, we were opportunistic in our share repurchase program, repurchasing just over two million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $32.32."

"As we look at other areas of our financial results, the reduction of the statutory federal tax rate enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 had a positive impact on our income tax expense and net income, as expected. Conversely, the new accounting revenue recognition standards implemented during the first quarter resulted in our insurance commission revenue being an estimated $3.7 million less than it would have been under the previous accounting rules."

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $138.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 20.5 percent from $114.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 and an increase of 13.8 percent from $121.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.67 percent for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 3.46 percent for the first quarter of 2017 and 3.58 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017. Yields on net loans and leases were 4.60 percent for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 4.20 percent for the first quarter of 2017 and 4.36 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017, while yields on total interest earning assets were 4.05 percent for the first quarter of 2018 compared with 3.70 percent for the first quarter of 2017 and 3.90 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017. The net interest margin, excluding accretable yield, was 3.60 percent for the first quarter of 2018 while yields on net loans and leases, excluding accretable yield, were 4.51 percent. Purchase accounting accretion did not impact the net interest margin or loan yields for the first and fourth quarters of 2017. The average cost of deposits was 0.31 percent for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 0.23 percent for the first quarter of 2017 and 0.27 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Asset, Deposit and Loan Activity

Total assets were $17.2 billion at March 31, 2018 compared with $14.9 billion at March 31, 2017. Loans and leases, net of unearned income, were $12.3 billion at March 31, 2018 compared with $10.8 billion at March 31, 2017. Total deposits were $13.9 billion at March 31, 2018 compared with $12.0 billion at March 31, 2017. These balance sheet comparisons include the impact of the acquisitions of Central Community Corporation and Ouachita Bancshares Corp., which closed effective January 15, 2018. Balance sheet totals for these two banks at the time of closing are disclosed in the "Transactions" section of this news release.

Provision for Credit Losses and Allowance for Credit Losses

Earnings for the first quarter of 2018 reflect a provision for credit losses of $1.0 million, compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2017 and a provision of $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2018 were $0.2 million, compared with net recoveries of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2017 and net charge-offs of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The allowance for credit losses was $119.4 million, or 0.97 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2018, compared with $125.2 million, or 1.16 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2017 and $118.2 million, or 1.07 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2017. The allowance for credit losses coverage metrics were impacted by the acquisitions that closed during the first quarter of 2018.

Total non-performing assets were $90.9 million, or 0.74 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2018 compared with $90.0 million, or 0.83 percent of net loans and leases, at March 31, 2017, and $84.5 million, or 0.76 percent of net loans and leases, at December 31, 2017. Other real estate owned was $9.4 million at March 31, 2018 compared with $8.5 million at March 31, 2017 and $6.0 million at December 31, 2017.

Noninterest Revenue

Noninterest revenue was $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $70.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $63.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. These results included a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $5.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 and a positive MSR valuation adjustment of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Valuation adjustments in the MSR asset are driven primarily by fluctuations in interest rates period over period.

Excluding the MSR valuation adjustments, mortgage banking revenue was $7.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Mortgage origination volume for the first quarter of 2018 was $291.9 million, compared with $287.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $308.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Credit and debit card fee revenue was $9.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Deposit service charge revenue was $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $9.7 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Wealth management revenue was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $5.2 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Other noninterest revenue was $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $4.1 million for both the first quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2017. Other noninterest revenue for the first quarter of 2018 benefitted from a legal settlement totaling $3.0 million.

Insurance commission revenue was $29.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Accounting Standards Updates 2014-09 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" and 2015-14 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Deferral of the Effective Date", which were effective January 1, 2018, impacted the accounting for insurance commission revenue. Previously, contingent commissions were recognized as revenue in the period of receipt, which is weighted toward the first quarter for the Company. Under the new accounting guidance, the Company is required to estimate and accrue for contingent commissions throughout the year. Accordingly, insurance commission revenue for the first quarter was an estimated $3.7 million less than it would have otherwise been under the previous accounting rules.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $147.7 million, compared with $127.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $125.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Salaries and employee benefits expense was $91.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $81.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $78.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Occupancy expense was $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Other noninterest expense was $39.5 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $29.4 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $31.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Other noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was adversely impacted by a single forgery and theft loss totaling $2.3 million. Merger expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $5.7 million, compared with no merger expense for the first quarter of 2017 and $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Capital Management

The Company's equity capitalization is comprised entirely of common stock. The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 11.99 percent at March 31, 2018, compared with 11.45 percent at March 31, 2017 and 11.20 percent at December 31, 2017. The ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets was 8.69 percent at March 31, 2018, compared with 9.49 percent at March 31, 2017 and 9.31 percent at December 31, 2017.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 2,073,986 shares of its outstanding common stock at a weighted average price of $32.32 per share pursuant to its share repurchase program which is intended to comply with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 promulgated under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company did not repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had 3,926,014 remaining shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase authorization, which expires on December 31, 2019.

Estimated regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2018 were calculated in accordance with the Basel III capital framework. The Company is a "well capitalized" bank, as defined by federal regulations, at March 31, 2018, with Tier 1 risk-based capital of 11.30 percent and total risk-based capital of 12.18 percent, compared with required minimum levels of 8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in order to qualify for "well capitalized" classification.

TRANSACTIONS

The Reorganization

Effective October 31, 2017, the merger of BancorpSouth, Inc. with and into BancorpSouth Bank was closed, with BancorpSouth Bank continuing as the surviving entity (the "Reorganization"). This transaction resulted in the elimination of the holding company structure. The Reorganization is expected to improve efficiency through the elimination of redundant corporate infrastructure and duplicative regulatory oversight. For more information regarding the Reorganization, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC") on November 1, 2017.

Central Community Corporation

Effective January 15, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Central Community Corporation ("CCC"), headquartered in Temple, Texas, pursuant to which CCC merged with and into the Company. CCC was the parent company of First State Bank Central Texas ("First State Bank"), which was headquartered in Austin, Texas. First State Bank operated 31 full-service banking offices in central Texas. As of January 15, 2018, CCC, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.4 billion, total loans of $712.2 million and total deposits of $1.2 billion. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 7,250,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $28.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of CCC's capital stock. For more information regarding the CCC merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 16, 2018. The purchase accounting is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Ouachita Bancshares Corp.

Effective January 15, 2018, the Company completed the merger with Ouachita Bancshares Corp., parent company of Ouachita Independent Bank (collectively referred to as "OIB"), headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, pursuant to which OIB was merged with and into the Company. OIB operated 11 full-service banking offices along the I-20 corridor and had a loan production office in Madison, Mississippi. As of January 15, 2018, OIB, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $707.1 million, total loans of $495.6 million and total deposits of $653.4 million. Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, the Company issued approximately 3,675,000 shares of the Company's common stock plus $22.875 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Ouachita Bancshares Corp.'s capital stock. For more information regarding the OIB merger, see our Current Report on Form 8-K that was filed with the FDIC on January 16, 2018. The purchase accounting is considered provisional as management continues to identify and assess information regarding the nature of the acquired assets and liabilities and reviews the associated valuation assumptions and methodologies.

Summary

Rollins concluded, "Our first quarter results reflect a very strong start to 2018. I'm excited about the value that the teams acquired in our two transactions add to our franchise. We completed the operational integration of Ouachita Independent Bank during the first quarter, and we expect to integrate First State Bank Central Texas later in the second quarter. I expect these teammates to play an integral part in our growth efforts as a Company. Additionally, we anticipate that we will continue to realize cost savings from these transactions in the months ahead, further improving our financial performance. We are excited about the ability to execute our strategic plan in an effort to continue to grow our company, deploy capital, and enhance shareholder value."

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

This news release presents certain financial measures and ratios that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). A discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and ratios, including reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and definitions for non-GAAP ratios, appears under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions" beginning on page 20 of this news release.

BancorpSouth Bank Selected Financial Information (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended

3/31/2018 12/31/2017 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 Earnings Summary:









Interest revenue $ 152,195 $ 132,276 $ 130,934 $ 126,855 $ 122,926 Interest expense 14,117 10,890 10,373 9,377 8,315 Net interest revenue 138,078 121,386 120,561 117,478 114,611 Provision for credit losses 1,000 500 500 1,000 1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision









for credit losses 137,078 120,886 120,061 116,478 113,611 Noninterest revenue 78,934 63,074 65,960 68,130 70,869 Noninterest expense 147,701 125,881 126,903 127,553 127,109 Income before income taxes 68,311 58,079 59,118 57,055 57,371 Income tax expense 14,820 20,556 19,590 19,166 19,278 Net income $ 53,491 $ 37,523 $ 39,528 $ 37,889 $ 38,093











Balance Sheet - Period End Balances









Total assets $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394 $ 14,843,130 $ 14,866,054 Total earning assets 15,593,366 14,081,818 13,606,145 13,674,436 13,757,920 Total securities 3,027,194 2,835,367 2,359,967 2,421,295 2,540,887 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 12,296,849 11,056,434 11,055,509 11,018,540 10,801,694 Allowance for credit losses 119,434 118,200 119,496 121,561 125,196 Net book value of acquired loans (included in loans and leases above) 1,077,581 - - - - Remaining loan mark on acquired loans 19,330 - - - - Total deposits 13,894,301 11,915,596 11,775,988 11,938,296 12,042,845 Long-term debt 32,963 30,000 30,000 230,000 530,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,060,487 1,713,485 1,700,502 1,691,832 1,702,389











Balance Sheet - Average Balances









Total assets $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245 $ 14,741,811 $ 14,832,260 Total earning assets 15,374,336 13,678,542 13,591,124 13,636,415 13,715,612 Total securities 3,009,166 2,447,357 2,367,633 2,497,108 2,507,701 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 12,084,020 11,010,187 11,013,270 10,883,102 10,820,486 Total deposits 13,563,510 11,840,049 11,802,682 11,902,415 11,941,851 Long-term debt 34,433 30,000 162,609 398,132 530,000 Total shareholders' equity 2,012,639 1,701,228 1,695,899 1,680,053 1,731,931











Nonperforming Assets:









Non-accrual loans and leases $ 65,303 $ 61,891 $ 55,796 $ 63,585 $ 74,439 Loans and leases 90+ days past due, still accruing 6,519 8,503 1,855 1,793 3,063 Restructured loans and leases, still accruing 9,681 8,060 7,366 6,303 4,060 Non-performing loans (NPLs) 81,503 78,454 65,017 71,681 81,562 Other real estate owned 9,362 6,038 5,956 7,704 8,458 Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 90,865 $ 84,492 $ 70,973 $ 79,385 $ 90,020











Financial Ratios and Other Data:









Return on average assets 1.28% 1.01% 1.07% 1.03% 1.04% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR* 1.29% 0.99% 1.07% 1.06% 1.01% Return on average shareholders' equity 10.78% 8.75% 9.25% 9.05% 8.92% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR* 10.80% 8.58% 9.25% 9.27% 8.63% Return on tangible equity* 15.08% 10.67% 11.36% 11.08% 11.19% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR* 15.11% 10.46% 11.36% 11.35% 10.82% Noninterest income to average assets 1.89% 1.69% 1.78% 1.85% 1.94% Noninterest expense to average assets 3.54% 3.37% 3.42% 3.47% 3.48% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent 3.67% 3.58% 3.58% 3.52% 3.46% Net interest margin-fully taxable equivalent, excluding net accretion









on acquired loans and leases 3.60% N/A N/A N/A N/A Net interest rate spread 3.52% 3.44% 3.45% 3.40% 3.35% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)* 67.66% 67.45% 67.23% 67.90% 67.71% Operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent)* 66.79% 68.16% 67.24% 67.33% 68.43% Loan/deposit ratio 88.50% 92.79% 93.88% 92.30% 89.69% Price to earnings multiple (avg) 17.77% 18.95% 19.42% 18.83% 19.15% Market value to book value 153.77% 165.76% 170.25% 164.07% 164.09% Market value to book value (avg) 159.14% 169.35% 158.92% 161.24% 166.39% Market value to tangible book value 220.18% 203.64% 209.66% 202.52% 202.32% Market value to tangible book value (avg) 227.87% 208.04% 195.70% 199.07% 205.16% Employee FTE 4,305 3,947 3,950 3,989 3,973











*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 and 21.





























Credit Quality Ratios:









Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized) (0.01%) 0.06% 0.09% 0.17% (0.02%) Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03% 0.02% 0.02% 0.04% 0.04% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.97% 1.07% 1.08% 1.10% 1.16% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases, excluding acquired loans and leases 1.07% N/A N/A N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 146.54% 150.66% 183.79% 169.59% 153.50% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 131.44% 139.89% 168.37% 153.13% 139.08% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.66% 0.71% 0.59% 0.65% 0.76% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.74% 0.76% 0.64% 0.72% 0.83%











Equity Ratios:









Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.99% 11.20% 11.52% 11.40% 11.45% Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* 8.69% 9.31% 9.56% 9.44% 9.49%























Capital Adequacy:









Common Equity Tier 1 capital 11.30% 12.15% 12.04% 11.90% 12.16% Tier 1 capital 11.30% 12.15% 12.04% 11.90% 12.16% Total capital 12.18% 13.13% 13.03% 12.91% 13.21% Tier 1 leverage capital 9.39% 10.12% 10.02% 9.93% 9.95% Estimated for current quarter





















Common Share Data:









Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share 0.54 0.41 0.43 0.41 0.41 Operating earnings per share* 0.58 0.42 0.43 0.41 0.40 Operating earnings per share- excluding MSR* 0.54 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.39 Cash dividends per share 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.13 Book value per share 20.68 18.97 18.83 18.59 18.44 Tangible book value per share* 14.44 15.44 15.29 15.06 14.95 Market value per share (last) 31.80 31.45 32.05 30.50 30.25 Market value per share (high) 35.55 34.45 32.70 31.85 32.40 Market value per share (low) 30.90 30.25 27.20 28.20 28.10 Market value per share (avg) 32.91 32.13 29.92 29.98 30.68 Dividend payout ratio 25.85% 33.70% 32.20% 30.48% 30.73% Total shares outstanding 99,636,779 90,312,378 90,329,896 91,022,729 92,344,409 Average shares outstanding - basic 98,765,789 90,321,137 90,911,702 91,366,309 93,642,848 Average shares outstanding - diluted 98,942,268 90,546,824 91,099,770 91,530,552 93,829,400























Yield/Rate:









(Taxable equivalent basis)









Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income 4.60% 4.36% 4.33% 4.27% 4.20% Loans, loans held for sale, and leases net of unearned income, excluding









net accretion on acquired loans and leases 4.51% N/A N/A N/A N/A Available-for-sale securities:









Taxable 1.72% 1.48% 1.41% 1.37% 1.35% Tax-exempt 4.30% 5.29% 5.25% 5.26% 5.29% Short-term investments 1.52% 1.09% 1.02% 0.88% 0.76% Total interest earning assets and revenue 4.05% 3.90% 3.89% 3.80% 3.70% Deposits 0.31% 0.27% 0.26% 0.25% 0.23% Demand - interest bearing 0.36% 0.29% 0.28% 0.25% 0.22% Savings 0.13% 0.13% 0.12% 0.12% 0.12% Other time 0.89% 0.86% 0.84% 0.81% 0.79% Short-term borrowings 1.25% 0.96% 0.85% 0.69% 0.31% Total interest bearing deposits & short-term borrowings 0.51% 0.45% 0.41% 0.37% 0.32% Junior subordinated debt 0.00% N/A N/A N/A 3.29% Long-term debt 4.17% 4.05% 1.79% 1.01% 0.87% Total interest bearing liabilities and expense 0.53% 0.46% 0.44% 0.40% 0.35% Interest bearing liabilities to interest earning assets 70.91% 69.09% 69.55% 69.68% 70.24% Net interest tax equivalent adjustment $ 1,205 $ 2,155 $ 2,237 $ 2,248 $ 2,261











*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to related disclosure and reconciliation on pages 20 and 21.





BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 Jun-17 Mar-17

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 180,104 $ 167,283 $ 167,871 $ 178,376 $ 147,684 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 127,345 53,440 52,316 49,680 253,738 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,027,194 2,835,367 2,359,967 2,421,295 2,540,887 Loans and leases 12,312,346 11,072,062 11,073,306 11,037,808 10,822,568 Less: Unearned income 15,497 15,628 17,797 19,268 20,874 Allowance for credit losses 119,434 118,200 119,496 121,561 125,196 Net loans and leases 12,177,415 10,938,234 10,936,013 10,896,979 10,676,498 Loans held for sale 141,979 136,577 138,353 184,921 161,600 Premises and equipment, net 342,353 314,362 311,530 306,863 305,250 Accrued interest receivable 52,856 45,671 44,454 40,716 42,329 Goodwill 580,900 300,798 300,798 300,798 300,798 Other identifiable intangibles 40,590 17,882 18,860 19,854 20,865 Bank owned life insurance 304,850 292,069 259,361 260,228 258,518 Other real estate owned 9,362 6,038 5,956 7,704 8,458 Other assets 200,824 190,797 164,915 175,716 149,429 Total Assets $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394 $ 14,843,130 $ 14,866,054 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 4,035,830 $ 3,453,000 $ 3,414,397 $ 3,390,428 $ 3,401,348 Interest bearing 5,945,359 5,066,614 4,925,127 5,095,570 5,182,011 Savings 1,843,264 1,638,799 1,638,033 1,630,123 1,627,621 Other time 2,069,848 1,757,183 1,798,431 1,822,175 1,831,865 Total deposits 13,894,301 11,915,596 11,775,988 11,938,296 12,042,845 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 469,114 417,867 421,044 399,815 375,832 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 500,000 1,025,000 625,000 365,000 - Accrued interest payable 5,525 4,882 4,826 4,259 4,109 Long-term debt 32,963 30,000 30,000 230,000 530,000 Other liabilities 223,382 191,688 203,034 213,928 210,879 Total Liabilities 15,125,285 13,585,033 13,059,892 13,151,298 13,163,665 Shareholders' Equity









Common stock 249,092 225,781 225,825 227,557 230,861 Capital surplus 465,699 177,624 175,837 191,940 226,204 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (85,994) (63,843) (50,203) (49,861) (50,360) Retained earnings 1,431,690 1,373,923 1,349,043 1,322,196 1,295,684 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,060,487 1,713,485 1,700,502 1,691,832 1,702,389 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 17,185,772 $ 15,298,518 $ 14,760,394 $ 14,843,130 $ 14,866,054













BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 Jun-17 Mar-17

(Dollars in thousands) Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 202,141 $ 154,843 $ 153,797 $ 156,387 $ 162,696 Interest bearing deposits with other banks









and Federal funds sold 182,488 108,880 83,109 117,414 258,502 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,009,166 2,447,357 2,367,633 2,497,108 2,507,701 Loans and leases 12,099,694 11,026,437 11,032,159 10,903,524 10,843,069 Less: Unearned income 15,674 16,250 18,889 20,422 22,583 Allowance for credit losses 118,840 119,124 121,501 125,578 124,662 Net loans and leases 11,965,180 10,891,063 10,891,769 10,757,524 10,695,824 Loans held for sale 98,662 112,118 127,112 138,792 128,923 Premises and equipment, net 343,098 313,874 309,592 306,483 305,637 Accrued interest receivable 47,770 40,228 40,100 38,702 38,774 Goodwill 544,840 300,798 300,798 300,798 300,798 Other identifiable intangibles 17,811 18,231 19,222 20,218 21,236 Bank owned life insurance 301,982 265,761 261,100 259,182 257,669 Other real estate owned 9,300 5,777 6,985 7,860 8,154 Other assets 196,130 150,567 149,028 141,343 146,346 Total Assets $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245 $ 14,741,811 $ 14,832,260 Liabilities









Deposits:









Demand: Noninterest bearing $ 3,822,216 $ 3,479,771 $ 3,369,468 $ 3,362,801 $ 3,272,876 Interest bearing 5,898,269 4,949,183 4,985,113 5,079,388 5,244,069 Savings 1,801,128 1,631,617 1,634,577 1,626,996 1,587,725 Other time 2,041,897 1,779,478 1,813,524 1,833,230 1,837,181 Total deposits 13,563,510 11,840,049 11,802,682 11,902,415 11,941,851 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 445,840 471,581 444,999 412,825 414,272 Federal funds purchased









and other short-term borrowing 667,546 589,261 411,815 151,352 19,545 Accrued interest payable 5,177 4,718 4,507 4,028 3,867 Long-term debt 34,433 30,000 162,609 398,132 530,000 Other liabilities 189,423 172,660 187,734 193,006 189,648 Total Liabilities 14,905,929 13,108,269 13,014,346 13,061,758 13,100,329 Shareholders' Equity









Common stock 247,189 225,808 227,247 228,322 234,285 Capital surplus 447,576 176,613 189,545 199,115 265,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,205) (55,181) (48,591) (49,185) (50,616) Retained earnings 1,389,079 1,353,988 1,327,698 1,301,801 1,282,577 Total Shareholders' Equity 2,012,639 1,701,228 1,695,899 1,680,053 1,731,931 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 16,918,568 $ 14,809,497 $ 14,710,245 $ 14,741,811 $ 14,832,260













BancorpSouth Bank Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-18

Dec-17

Sep-17

Jun-17

Mar-17 INTEREST REVENUE:

















Loans and leases $ 136,568

$ 120,381

$ 119,599

$ 115,286

$ 111,498 Deposits with other banks 664

300

214

256

485 Federal funds sold and securities purchased

















under agreement to resell 21

-

-

-

- Available-for-sale securities:

















Taxable 11,483

8,114

7,378

7,509

7,350 Tax-exempt 2,504

2,417

2,514

2,562

2,581 Loans held for sale 955

1,064

1,229

1,242

1,012 Total interest revenue 152,195

132,276

130,934

126,855

122,926



















INTEREST EXPENSE:

















Interest bearing demand 5,278

3,645

3,482

3,204

2,786 Savings 584

517

494

483

472 Other time 4,457

3,853

3,819

3,725

3,582 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreement to repurchase 1,341

930

754

509

322 Short-term and long-term debt 2,455

1,943

1,824

1,456

1,142 Junior subordinated debt -

-

-

-

9 Other 2

2

-

-

2 Total interest expense 14,117

10,890

10,373

9,377

8,315



















Net interest revenue 138,078

121,386

120,561

117,478

114,611 Provision for credit losses 1,000

500

500

1,000

1,000 Net interest revenue, after provision for

















credit losses 137,078

120,886

120,061

116,478

113,611



















NONINTEREST REVENUE:

















Mortgage banking 13,265

7,246

6,909

6,134

8,990 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,564

9,530

9,346

9,565

8,903 Deposit service charges 10,901

10,257

10,388

9,706

9,689 Security gains, net 27

523

5

23

1,071 Insurance commissions 29,130

25,758

28,616

31,126

32,940 Wealth management 5,697

5,619

5,386

5,275

5,174 Other 10,350

4,141

5,310

6,301

4,102 Total noninterest revenue 78,934

63,074

65,960

68,130

70,869



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits 91,333

78,142

81,415

81,597

81,386 Occupancy, net of rental income 10,804

10,064

10,343

10,455

10,302 Equipment 3,754

3,710

3,352

3,438

3,568 Deposit insurance assessments 2,360

2,659

2,499

2,261

2,484 Other 39,450

31,306

29,294

29,802

29,369 Total noninterest expense 147,701

125,881

126,903

127,553

127,109 Income before income taxes 68,311

58,079

59,118

57,055

57,371 Income tax expense 14,820

20,556

19,590

19,166

19,278 Net income $ 53,491

$ 37,523

$ 39,528

$ 37,889

$ 38,093



















Net income per share: Basic $ 0.54

$ 0.42

$ 0.43

$ 0.41

$ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.54

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.41

$ 0.41





















BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-18

Dec-17

Sep-17

Jun-17

Mar-17 LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial $ 1,695,718

$ 1,480,279

$ 1,506,352

$ 1,566,459

$ 1,536,527 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 3,000,479

2,864,623

2,826,333

2,776,213

2,675,672 Home equity 655,634

638,394

626,961

624,868

626,488 Agricultural 313,470

243,449

247,211

245,646

240,534 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,102,493

1,846,085

1,835,430

1,795,321

1,801,613 Construction, acquisition and development 1,377,153

1,153,187

1,175,979

1,156,901

1,136,827 Commercial real estate 2,640,503

2,345,231

2,336,219

2,341,633

2,271,542 Credit cards 102,114

107,848

104,613

104,169

103,813 All other 409,285

377,338

396,411

407,330

408,678 Total loans $ 12,296,849

$ 11,056,434

$ 11,055,509

$ 11,018,540

$ 10,801,694



















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

















Balance, beginning of period $ 118,200

$ 119,496

$ 121,561

$ 125,196

$ 123,736



















Loans and leases charged-off:

















Commercial and industrial (484)

(1,234)

(1,963)

(3,773)

(384) Real estate

















Consumer mortgages (134)

(773)

(1,193)

(522)

(596) Home equity (143)

(95)

(439)

(125)

(459) Agricultural (12)

(5)

(54)

(6)

(44) Commercial and industrial-owner occupied (41)

(720)

(20)

(1,460)

(404) Construction, acquisition and development (163)

(206)

(29)

(54)

(30) Commercial real estate (35)

(159)

(49)

(1)

(19) Credit cards (794)

(849)

(745)

(781)

(838) All other (725)

(627)

(711)

(591)

(559) Total loans charged-off (2,531)

(4,668)

(5,203)

(7,313)

(3,333)



















Recoveries:

















Commercial and industrial 372

599

481

1,034

490 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 95

755

642

339

625 Home equity 333

69

378

110

356 Agricultural 79

7

77

34

41 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 80

391

285

481

193 Construction, acquisition and development 1,262

483

260

208

1,324 Commercial real estate 53

98

151

75

69 Credit cards 220

218

177

205

249 All other 271

252

187

192

446 Total recoveries 2,765

2,872

2,638

2,678

3,793



















Net recoveries (charge-offs) 234

(1,796)

(2,565)

(4,635)

460



















Provision charged to operating expense 1,000

500

500

1,000

1,000 Balance, end of period $ 119,434

$ 118,200

$ 119,496

$ 121,561

$ 125,196



















Average loans for period $ 12,084,020

$ 11,010,187

$ 11,013,270

$ 10,883,102

$ 10,820,486



















Ratio:

















Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (annualized) (0.01%)

0.06%

0.09%

0.17%

(0.02%)





















BancorpSouth Bank Selected Loan Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-18

Dec-17

Sep-17

Jun-17

Mar-17 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Nonaccrual Loans and Leases

















Commercial and industrial 11,122

$ 10,178

$ 8,776

$ 9,988

$ 13,959 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 26,832

22,988

23,635

24,690

21,543 Home equity 2,587

2,956

2,555

3,183

3,157 Agricultural 6,225

6,160

5,919

6,172

5,180 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 12,210

12,585

7,558

10,215

15,135 Construction, acquisition and development 2,223

2,197

1,771

2,223

1,466 Commercial real estate 3,597

4,318

4,645

6,418

13,638 Credit cards 136

74

126

122

87 All other 371

435

811

574

274 Total nonaccrual loans and leases $ 65,303

$ 61,891

$ 55,796

$ 63,585

$ 74,439



















Loans and Leases 90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing: 6,519

8,503

1,855

1,793

3,063 Restructured Loans and Leases, Still Accruing 9,681

8,060

7,366

6,303

4,060 Total non-performing loans and leases 81,503

78,454

65,017

71,681

81,562



















OTHER REAL ESTATE OWNED: 9,362

6,038

5,956

7,704

8,458



















Total Non-performing Assets $ 90,865

$ 84,492

$ 70,973

$ 79,385

$ 90,020



















Additions to Nonaccrual Loans and Leases During the Quarter $ 16,641

$ 20,799

$ 16,975

$ 17,020

$ 23,348



















Loans and Leases 30-89 Days Past Due, Still Accruing:

















Commercial and industrial 5,020

$ 1,990

$ 3,791

$ 3,304

$ 4,083 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 17,076

15,080

18,603

12,395

10,149 Home equity 1,768

1,858

2,042

2,590

1,720 Agricultural 295

191

476

197

364 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 4,356

1,655

4,453

2,228

1,949 Construction, acquisition and development 2,215

1,386

4,464

2,639

3,306 Commercial real estate 679

1,200

1,206

1,183

2,631 Credit cards 705

851

720

705

800 All other 733

951

699

1,203

776 Total Loans and Leases 30-89 days past due, still accruing $ 32,847

$ 25,162

$ 36,454

$ 26,444

$ 25,778



















Credit Quality Ratios:

















Provision for credit losses to average loans and leases (annualized) 0.03%

0.02%

0.02%

0.04%

0.04% Allowance for credit losses to net loans and leases 0.97%

1.07%

1.08%

1.10%

1.16% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 146.54%

150.66%

183.79%

169.59%

153.50% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 131.44%

139.89%

168.37%

153.13%

139.08% Non-performing loans and leases to net loans and leases 0.66%

0.71%

0.59%

0.65%

0.76% Non-performing assets to net loans and leases 0.74%

0.76%

0.64%

0.72%

0.83%





















BancorpSouth Bank







Selected Loan Data







(Dollars in thousands)







(Unaudited)





























March 31, 2018



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial $ 1,646,715 $ - $ 41,194 $ 599 $ - $ 6,549 $ 661

$ 1,695,718 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 2,934,287 - 61,049 181 - 4,962 -

3,000,479 Home equity 647,562 - 7,791 - - 281 -

655,634 Agricultural 296,260 - 9,557 - - 4,744 2,909

313,470 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 2,025,321 - 67,204 - - 8,150 1,818

2,102,493 Construction, acquisition and development 1,360,548 - 16,087 - - 518 -

1,377,153 Commercial real estate 2,598,283 1,207 39,395 - - 1,618 -

2,640,503 Credit cards 102,114 - - - - - -

102,114 All other 399,205 - 10,080 - - - -

409,285 Total loans $ 12,010,295 $ 1,207 $ 252,357 $ 780 $ - $ 26,822 $ 5,388

$ 12,296,849









































December 31, 2017



Special







Purchased





Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Impaired Credit Impaired

Total LOAN PORTFOLIO BY INTERNALLY ASSIGNED GRADE:

















Commercial and industrial $ 1,434,663 $ - $ 38,210 $ 501 $ - $ 6,905 $ -

$ 1,480,279 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 2,802,397 - 60,606 203 - 1,417 -

2,864,623 Home equity 629,010 - 8,683 - - 701 -

638,394 Agricultural 228,618 - 9,622 - - 5,209 -

243,449 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 1,775,772 - 61,435 - 269 8,609 -

1,846,085 Construction, acquisition and development 1,134,637 3,718 14,208 - - 624 -

1,153,187 Commercial real estate 2,303,569 1,220 38,096 - - 2,346 -

2,345,231 Credit cards 107,848 - - - - - -

107,848 All other 362,599 - 14,739 - - - -

377,338 Total loans $ 10,779,113 $ 4,938 $ 245,599 $ 704 $ 269 $ 25,811 $ -

$ 11,056,434





















BancorpSouth Bank Geographical Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















March 31, 2018

Alabama

















and Florida

















Panhandle Arkansas Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Tennessee Texas Other Total LOAN AND LEASE PORTFOLIO:

















Commercial and industrial $ 119,559 $ 159,073 $ 283,451 $ 577,247 $ 77,666 $ 102,485 $ 341,373 $ 34,864 $ 1,695,718 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 397,947 329,498 307,632 876,305 97,147 320,343 616,902 54,705 3,000,479 Home equity 101,236 45,694 91,108 233,141 20,409 141,278 21,207 1,561 655,634 Agricultural 6,685 84,540 42,428 65,282 6,179 11,850 96,506 - 313,470 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 212,385 200,095 327,376 719,353 47,000 149,383 446,901 - 2,102,493 Construction, acquisition and development 103,428 91,081 104,721 341,720 19,133 177,205 539,865 - 1,377,153 Commercial real estate 311,251 341,138 378,650 550,357 213,036 207,513 638,558 - 2,640,503 Credit cards - - - - - - - 102,114 102,114 All other 48,861 40,069 29,469 190,451 2,957 21,325 69,827 6,326 409,285 Total loans $ 1,301,352 $ 1,291,188 $ 1,564,835 $ 3,553,856 $ 483,527 $ 1,131,382 $ 2,771,139 $ 199,570 $ 12,296,849



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES:

















Commercial and industrial $ 117 $ 868 1048 $ 3,577 $ 3,989 $ 359 $ 1,973 $ 746 $ 12,677 Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 2,764 5,245 4978 10,927 96 2,349 5,807 490 32,656 Home equity 409 318 1109 543 148 49 53 2 2,631 Agricultural 50 719 211 4,898 - - 364 - 6,242 Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 46 1,723 764 4,356 3,987 1,091 3,216 - 15,183 Construction, acquisition and development 40 907 838 168 - - 622 - 2,575 Commercial real estate 761 774 851 5,118 - - - - 7,504 Credit cards - - - - - - - 1,240 1,240 All other 11 - 7 454 - 319 4 - 795 Total loans $ 4,198 $ 10,554 $ 9,806 $ 30,041 $ 8,220 $ 4,167 $ 12,039 $ 2,478 $ 81,503



















NON-PERFORMING LOANS AND LEASES

















AS A PERCENTAGE OF OUTSTANDING:

















Commercial and industrial 0.10% 0.55% 0.37% 0.62% 5.14% 0.35% 0.58% 2.14% 0.75% Real estate

















Consumer mortgages 0.69% 1.59% 1.62% 1.25% 0.10% 0.73% 0.94% 0.90% 1.09% Home equity 0.40% 0.70% 1.22% 0.23% 0.73% 0.03% 0.25% 0.13% 0.40% Agricultural 0.75% 0.85% 0.50% 7.50% 0.00% 0.00% 0.38% N/A 1.99% Commercial and industrial-owner occupied 0.02% 0.86% 0.23% 0.61% 8.48% 0.73% 0.72% N/A 0.72% Construction, acquisition and development 0.04% 1.00% 0.80% 0.05% 0.00% 0.00% 0.12% N/A 0.19% Commercial real estate 0.24% 0.23% 0.22% 0.93% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A 0.28% Credit cards N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1.21% 1.21% All other 0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 0.24% 0.00% 1.50% 0.01% 0.00% 0.19% Total loans 0.32% 0.82% 0.63% 0.85% 1.70% 0.37% 0.43% 1.24% 0.66%





















BancorpSouth Bank Acquired Loan Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









Quarter Ended March 31, 2018









Acquired Loans

Accounted for Under

ASC 310-20 Acquired Loans

Accounted for

Under ASC 310-30 Total Acquired

Loans







Net book value of acquired loans at beginning of period $ - $ - $ - Fair value of loans acquired during the period 1,180,749 6,706 1,187,455 Reductions in acquired loans (108,556) (1,318) (109,874) Net book value of acquired loans at end of period $ 1,072,193 $ 5,388 $ 1,077,581















Loan mark on acquired loans at beginning of period $ - $ - $ - Loan mark recorded on loans acquired during the period* (15,621) (6,359) (21,980) Change in nonaccretable difference (for ASC 310-30 loans only) N/A - - Net accretion recognized on acquired loans 2,522 128 2,650 Remaining loan mark on acquired loans $ (13,099) $ (6,231) $ (19,330)

















Quarter Ended





3/31/2018



Loan yield, as reported 4.60%











Loan yield, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 4.51%











Net interest margin, as reported 3.67%











Net interest margin, excluding net accretion on acquired loans 3.60%











* The loan mark shown above for loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 included approximately $1.0 million in accretable yield and $5.3 million in nonaccretable difference at the time of acquisition.













BancorpSouth Bank Noninterest Revenue and Expense (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Quarter Ended

Mar-18

Dec-17

Sep-17

Jun-17

Mar-17 NONINTEREST REVENUE:

















Mortgage banking excl. MSR and MSR Hedge market value adj $ 7,732

$ 4,868

$ 6,955

$ 7,643

$ 8,056 MSR and MSR Hedge market value adjustment 5,533

2,378

(46)

(1,509)

934 Credit card, debit card and merchant fees 9,564

9,530

9,346

9,565

8,903 Deposit service charges 10,901

10,257

10,388

9,706

9,689 Securities gains, net 27

523

5

23

1,071 Insurance commissions 29,130

25,758

28,616

31,126

32,940 Trust income 3,848

3,985

3,803

3,679

3,561 Annuity fees 297

216

246

264

349 Brokerage commissions and fees 1,552

1,418

1,337

1,332

1,264 Bank-owned life insurance 1,947

1,732

2,700

1,710

1,669 Other miscellaneous income 8,403

2,409

2,610

4,591

2,433 Total noninterest revenue $ 78,934

$ 63,074

$ 65,960

$ 68,130

$ 70,869



















NONINTEREST EXPENSE:

















Salaries and employee benefits $ 91,333

$ 78,142

$ 81,415

$ 81,597

$ 81,386 Occupancy, net of rental income 10,804

10,064

10,343

10,455

10,302 Equipment 3,754

3,710

3,352

3,438

3,568 Deposit insurance assessments 2,360

2,659

2,499

2,261

2,484 Advertising 855

1,671

1,185

1,037

663 Foreclosed property expense 366

1,035

447

960

1,050 Telecommunications 1,217

1,219

1,192

1,233

1,147 Public relations 794

705

675

654

720 Data processing 7,360

6,855

6,942

7,230

6,623 Computer software 3,336

3,172

3,074

2,913

2,981 Amortization of intangibles 1,602

979

994

1,010

1,030 Legal 691

1,326

1,016

1,330

1,229 Merger expense 5,727

688

-

-

- Postage and shipping 1,237

1,092

1,050

1,080

1,175 Other miscellaneous expense 16,265

12,564

12,719

12,355

12,751 Total noninterest expense $ 147,701

$ 125,881

$ 126,903

$ 127,553

$ 127,109



















INSURANCE COMMISSIONS:

















Property and casualty commissions $ 20,100

$ 18,667

$ 21,086

$ 22,363

$ 19,755 Life and health commissions 5,943

5,900

6,134

6,623

6,465 Risk management income 750

608

703

600

648 Other 2,337

583

693

1,540

6,072 Total insurance commissions $ 29,130

$ 25,758

$ 28,616

$ 31,126

$ 32,940





















BancorpSouth Bank Selected Additional Information (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarter Ended

Mar-18 Dec-17 Sep-17 Jun-17 Mar-17 MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS:









Fair value, beginning of period $ 69,190 $ 66,417 $ 65,491 $ 67,161 $ 65,263 Additions to mortgage servicing rights:









Originations of servicing assets 2,683 3,011 3,393 2,772 2,866 Changes in fair value:









Due to payoffs/paydowns (2,382) (2,659) (2,502) (2,825) (1,876) Due to change in valuation inputs or









assumptions used in the valuation model 5,716 2,422 36 (1,616) 909 Other changes in fair value (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Fair value, end of period $ 75,206 $ 69,190 $ 66,417 $ 65,491 $ 67,161











MORTGAGE BANKING REVENUE:









Production revenue:









Origination $ 5,239 $ 2,824 $ 4,809 $ 5,771 $ 5,117 Servicing 4,875 4,703 4,648 4,697 4,815 Payoffs/Paydowns (2,382) (2,659) (2,502) (2,825) (1,876) Total production revenue 7,732 4,868 6,955 7,643 8,056 Market value adjustment on MSR 5,716 2,422 36 (1,616) 909 Market value adjustment on MSR Hedge (183) (44) (82) 107 25 Total mortgage lending revenue $ 13,265 $ 7,246 $ 6,909 $ 6,134 $ 8,990



































Mortgage loans serviced $ 6,532,950 $ 6,533,642 $ 6,506,550 $ 6,431,273 $ 6,429,617 MSR/mtg loans serviced 1.15% 1.06% 1.02% 1.02% 1.04%











AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE SECURITIES, at fair value









U.S. Government agencies $ 2,385,962 $ 2,214,995 $ 1,687,186 $ 1,713,374 $ 1,818,180 Government agency issued residential









mortgage-back securities 139,148 148,548 157,891 159,246 167,542 Government agency issued commercial









mortgage-back securities 124,041 122,068 153,509 170,642 170,082 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 340,616 312,931 328,314 345,130 352,324 Other 37,427 36,825 33,067 32,903 32,759 Total available-for-sale securities $ 3,027,194 $ 2,835,367 $ 2,359,967 $ 2,421,295 $ 2,540,887













BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)















































Management evaluates the Company's capital position and operating performance by utilizing certain financial measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including net operating income, net operating income-excluding MSR, total operating expense, tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets, return on tangible equity, operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR, operating return on average assets-excluding MSR, operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR, tangible book value per share, operating earnings per share, operating earnings per share-excluding MSR, efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent). The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures in this news release for the applicable periods presented. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures (i) provides important supplemental information that contributes to a proper understanding of the Company's capital position and operating performance, (ii) enables a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business and (iii) allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance in a manner similar to management, the financial services industry, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in this news release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

























Reconciliation of Net Operating Income and Net Operating Income-Excluding MSR to Net Income:





































Quarter ended





3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017























Net income

$ 53,491

$ 37,523

$ 39,528

$ 37,889

$ 38,093 Plus: Merger expense, net of tax

4,298

427

-

-

-

Changes due to tax reform

-

623

-

-

- Less: Security gains, net of tax

20

325

3

14

664 Net operating income

$ 57,769

$ 38,248

$ 39,525

$ 37,875

$ 37,429























Less: MSR market value adjustment, net of tax

4,153

1,476

(28)

(936)

579 Net operating income-excluding MSR

$ 53,616

$ 36,772

$ 39,553

$ 38,811

$ 36,850















































Reconciliation of Total Operating Expense to Total Noninterest Expense:



































Total noninterest expense

$ 147,701

$ 125,881

$ 126,903

$ 127,553

$ 127,109 Less: Merger expense

5,727

688

-

-

- Total operating expense

$ 141,974

$ 125,193

$ 126,903

$ 127,553

$ 127,109

























BancorpSouth Bank Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Other Non-GAAP Ratio Definitions (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)







































































Reconciliation of Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to



















Total Assets and Total Shareholders' Equity:

















































Quarter ended





3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017 Tangible assets



















Total assets

$ 17,185,772

$ 15,298,518

$ 14,760,394

$ 14,843,130

$ 14,866,054 Less: Goodwill

580,900

300,798

300,798

300,798

300,798

Other identifiable intangible assets

40,590

17,882

18,860

19,854

20,865 Total tangible assets

$ 16,564,282

$ 14,979,838

$ 14,440,736

$ 14,522,478

$ 14,544,391























Tangible shareholders' equity



















Total shareholders' equity

$ 2,060,487

$ 1,713,485

$ 1,700,502

$ 1,691,832

$ 1,702,389 Less: Goodwill

580,900

300,798

300,798

300,798

300,798

Other identifiable intangible assets

40,590

17,882

18,860

19,854

20,865 Total tangible shareholders' equity

$ 1,438,997

$ 1,394,805

$ 1,380,844

$ 1,371,180

$ 1,380,726























Total average assets

$ 16,918,568

$ 14,809,497

$ 14,710,245

$ 14,741,811

$ 14,832,260 Total shares of common stock outstanding

99,636,779

90,312,378

90,329,896

91,022,729

92,344,409 Average shares outstanding-diluted

98,942,268

90,546,824

91,099,770

91,530,552

93,829,400























Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1)

8.69%

9.31%

9.56%

9.44%

9.49% Return on tangible equity (2)

15.08%

10.67%

11.36%

11.08%

11.19% Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR (3)

15.11%

10.46%

11.36%

11.35%

10.82% Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR (4)

1.29%

0.99%

1.07%

1.06%

1.01% Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR (5)

10.80%

8.58%

9.25%

9.27%

8.63% Tangible book value per share (6)

$ 14.44

$ 15.44

$ 15.29

$ 15.06

$ 14.95 Operating earnings per share (7)

$ 0.58

$ 0.42

$ 0.43

$ 0.41

$ 0.40 Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR (8)

$ 0.54

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

$ 0.42

$ 0.39

















































(1) Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets is defined by the Company as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets, divided by the difference of total assets less goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets.























(2) Return on tangible equity is defined by the Company as annualized net income divided by tangible shareholders' equity.























(3) Operating return on tangible equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by tangible shareholders' equity.























(4) Operating return on average assets-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by total average assets.























(5) Operating return on average shareholders' equity-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as annualized net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shareholders' equity.























(6) Tangible book value per share is defined by the Company as tangible shareholders' equity divided by total shares of common stock outstanding.























(7) Operating earnings per share is defined by the Company as net operating income divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.























(8) Operating earnings per share-excluding MSR is defined by the Company as net operating income-excluding MSR divided by average shares outstanding-diluted.























Efficiency Ratio (tax equivalent) and Operating Efficiency Ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) Definitions







The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) and the operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) are supplemental financial measures utilized in management's internal evaluation of the Company's use of resources and are not defined under GAAP. The efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) is calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue, which includes net interest income plus noninterest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment. The operating efficiency ratio-excluding MSR (tax equivalent) excludes expense items otherwise disclosed as non-operating from total noninterest expense. In addition, the MSR valuation adjustment as well as securities gains and losses are excluded from total revenue.

























