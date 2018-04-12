BANG® ENERGY Launches In Europe At FIBO Global Fitness

VPX introduced the innovative carbonated energy beverage formulated to fuel the brain and body called BANG®. BANG Energy, BV will launch in Europe with six bold new flavors: Peach Mango, Citrus Twist™, Cherry Blade Lemonade™, Star Blast®, Black Cherry Vanilla, and Lemon Drop™. CEO, CSO, Jack Owoc, is calling Cherry Blade Lemonade, "The Greatest of All Time!™"

The flavoring science of Cherry Blade Lemonade is so intense that it took nearly a year of testing to get the precise flavor ratios of natural lemon and natural cherry to arrive at this amazing taste. Most energy drinks on the market are health robbing and contain excessive amounts of sugar which causes consumers to "crash" harder than a test dummy into a brick wall. Additionally, BANG® contains Arginine, B-Vitamins, caffeine, and BCAAs which can be used as a pre-workout or anytime you need a quick boost in energy.

The growth of BANG® has been phenomenal because of its powerful global social marketing appeal. BANG is ideal for gamers, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, extreme sports lovers, or anyone desiring a delicious tasting carbonated beverage that doesn't contain sugar and other unproven nearly impossible to pronounce ingredients like, glucuronolactone.

CEO, CSO Jack Owoc, refers to BANG's explosive growth as the "BANG® REVOLUTION™." The massive success of the "BANG® REVOLUTION™" is due to employing social media influencers with a total of ~86,407,807 million Instagram followers exacerbated by a super progressive concert-style global experiential marketing campaign called, The BANG Revolution World Tour.

Along with the science, consumers are going crazy over BANG® which is driving the flavor categories in the world's largest health food retailers – GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, HEB and Europa, AB distributors, alone, are selling close to 10 million units monthly.

VPX/Redline Sports Nutrition and Performance Beverages was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind: To produce the highest-grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. VPX delivered on its promise by funding over 24 landmark human subject studies at the top universities in the country including, UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State, Baylor, University of Southern Maine and Memphis University, College of New Jersey, and FIU. VPX continues to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining its distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." VPX latest study on its fully dosed pre-workout BANG Master Blaster® documented an unprecedented 6.9 lbs. increase in lean muscle in just four weeks. VPX is orchestrated by the world's leading authority, author and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition, Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc.

Be sure to check out our new BANG EU website: http://bangenergy.eu/ and follow us on Instagram @bangenergy and @VPXRedlineCEO

For more information about BANG EU, contact: Sydnie Blakey: Sydnie.Blakey@vpxsports.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bang-energy-launches-in-europe-at-fibo-global-fitness-300629118.html

SOURCE BANG ENERGY

Related Links

http://bangenergy.eu

