Bang Master Blaster®& Pre-Workout Increases Lean Muscle by 6.9 lbs. in 4 Weeks

Dr. Schwarz unleashed the cutting-edge results that test subjects experienced a massive 6.9-pound increase in lean muscle while increasing muscle strength using the pre-workout Bang Master Blaster® for four weeks.

This study follows a previous investigation at Baylor University in which Dr. Schwarz worked on the revolutionary Shotgun 5X / Synthesize® (Jack Stack) pre- and post-workout stack study under world-renowned Muscle Science Doctor, Darryn Willoughby.

Bang Energy CEO, CSO and inventor of Bang Master Blaster, Jack Owoc, funded 24 double-blind placebo-controlled gold standard university studies to specifically research the supplements he personally designed. Many of these studies including this recent Bang Master Blaster study and the previously mentioned "Jack Stack" study are presented in detail in his soon-to-be-released book, The Bang Anti-Diet, subtitled, Rapid Body Remodeling®, Blast Fat Fast! ™. Those interested may pre-order the book at www.vpxsports.com.

Dr. Schwartz had young men consume either one serving of Bang Master Blaster® or a placebo before intense resistance exercise for four weeks. At the end of the four-week study, the Bang Master Blaster® group experienced: a 6.9-pound increase in lean muscle mass, a 23-pound greater increase bench press and 53-pound greater increase in the squat!

Bang CEO, Jack Owoc was extremely pleased with the study results stating,

"My goal was to create a safe, legal, hormone-free supplement that yielded muscle building and performance enhancing results similar to moderate anabolic steroids so that athletes and others had a PED alternative. Consequently, I am happy to report that the Bang Master Blaster study results exceeded our expectations. From personal experience at 57 years of age and weighing 170 pounds, I have been using Bang Master Blaster and can bench press the 100-pound dumbbells for 13 to 15 reps. BMB is truly remarkable!"

BANG Master Blaster® delivers a unique blend of BCAAs as well as explosive energy to supercharge your training! This powerful formula includes a 7,500 mg BCAA 2:2:1 ratio, 6,000 mg citrulline malate, 5000mg creatine, 2,500 mg betaine anhydrous, 2,400 beta-alanine, 350mg caffeine, and 250mg of patented Super Creatine® (creatine-leucine peptide).

Infused with patented Super Creatine® peptides — Bang® triggered a major paradigm shift among the performance and bodybuilding authorities and has now become the most disruptive scientific innovation in the 35-year history of Sports Nutrition! In a very short period, BANG® beverage infused with water-stable Super Creatine® has risen to the #1 selling beverage of all time in GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and HEB – the world's largest health food retailers and is Bang® is #1 at Europa –the world's largest sports nutrition distributor. Consequently, this attention has generated consumer demand for the BANG® MASTER BLASTER® pre-workout.

Please visit www.vpxsports.com and follow us on Instagram at @bangenergy and @VPXRedlineCEO for continuous updates, workout tips, and supplement research.

Bang Master Blaster® is available on the VPX website by clicking here: https://vpxsports.com/product/bang-pre-workout-master-blaster-20-servings/

For more information about Bang Master Blaster and Bang Energy contact: marketing@vpxsports.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bang-master-blaster-pre-workout-increases-lean-muscle-by-6-9-lbs-in-4-weeks-300665357.html

SOURCE Bang Energy