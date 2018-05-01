Bang® Shocks Beverage World With TRIPLE THREAT 'TEA'SE™ Launch!

CEO, CSO Bang® inventor, Jack Owoc named this trifecta, "Triple Threat TEAse™". This is Bang Energy's first "triple-double" launch that included three new flavors, its first ever non-carbonated Bang beverage, and the release of its first ever larger 24-count case.

The NEW Bang Energy Teas are non-carbonated and contain 300 mgs of caffeine, BCAA's, COQ10, and Bang's Energy's patented Super Creatine®. Regular creatine is not stable in water. However, Jack Owoc's patented and GRAS-compliant Super Creatine® is chemically bonded to the amino acid Leucine. These are currently the two most potent natural performance-enhancing amino acids known to man.

"Creatine is the ultimate brain and brawn booster. While many are only aware of creatine's positive effect on muscle and performance, creatine is also super important for brain health. In fact, when creatine doesn't cross the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) dementia takes place and we become mentally retarded due to CRT or creatine transport deficiency states Jack Owoc, Bang inventor and author of the soon-to-be-released Meltdown Anti-Diet book. It is believed that creatine-amino acid peptides have a far greater capacity to cross the BBB than ordinary creatine."

The reason is that creatine is not stable in a water-based drink because it converts to a useless substance known as creatinine. Super Creatine® is the only water-stable Super Creatine peptide contained exclusively in Bang® Energy Products.

"To intensify our already blistering growth, we are excited to announce the acquisition of former Red Bull National Senior Director of Sales and Distribution, Sam Wilson. Sam's depth of knowledge and world class leadership is critical to our vision. Mr. Wilson understands how the Bang culture of inexorable innovation is forging one of the most disruptive beverage paradigm shifts of all time and he is thrilled to lead the charge."

--Jack Owoc

Bang Sweet Ice Tea is now exclusively available in H-E-B Grocery Stores, while Lemon Drop Sweet Tea, and Georgia Peach Sweet Tea are now available nationwide. H-E-B has over 350 stores throughout the U.S. and state of Texas, as well as in northeast Mexico. H-E-B is ranked #15 on Forbes' 2014 list of "America's Largest Private Companies" with over $30 billion in annual sales.

Jack Owoc, CEO, CSO said, "The Bang Energy TRIPLE THREAT TEASE launch generated the most excitement I have ever witnessed in my 25 years in the business. Our new Bang Energy Teas contain zero calories, zero sugar, zero artificial colors, and all-natural flavors!! The people that have tasted the new Bang Teas can't believe it has zero sugar because of the amazing flavor profile. I spent a great deal of research and development effort on the non-carbonated Bang Energy Teas because I wanted them to taste identical to homemade sweet tea. When we were finished with the product, no one was able to taste the difference between homemade sweet tea and Bang Energy Teas. With their cutting-edge ingredients and mouth-watering flavor profiles, Bang Sweet Teas are going to revolutionize the tea and energy markets."

The growth of BANG® has been phenomenal because of its powerful global social marketing appeal. BANG is ideal for gamers, fitness enthusiasts, athletes, extreme sports, CrossFit, and as a pre-workout for bodybuilders or anyone desiring a delicious tasting carbonated beverage that doesn't contain sugar. However, don't be surprised if soccer moms are the overall largest consumers of Bang.

CEO, CSO, Jack Owoc, refers to Bang's explosive growth as the "BANG REVOLUTIONTM." The massive success of the "BANG REVOLUTIONTM" is due to employing social media influencers with a total of ~92,407,807 million social media followers exacerbated by a super progressive concert-style global experiential marketing campaign called, The Bang Revolution World Tour.

Along with the super flavors and cutting-edge ingredients, consumers are going crazy over BANG®, which is driving the flavor categories in the world's largest health food retailers – GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, HEB, Europa, 7-Eleven, Quick Trip, Kroger, Hy-Vee delivered by over 212 distributors with roughly 141 Anheuser Busch distributors whose sales can only be described as hypersonic. "We are also extremely excited about upcoming launches in Publix, Walmart and Sam's Club," stated VP of Global Sales, Gene Bukovi.

VPX was founded in 1993 with one goal in mind, to produce the highest grade, university-proven sports supplements and performance beverages in the world. VPX delivered on its promise by funding over 24 landmark human subject studies on its products like Bang at the top universities in the country including, UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, and FIU. VPX continues to update and release new nutrition products, proudly maintaining its distinction as the "Frontrunner in Sports Nutrition." VPX's latest study on its fully dosed pre-workout Bang Master Blaster® documented an unprecedented 6.9 lbs. increase in lean muscle in just four weeks. VPX is orchestrated by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition, Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc.

